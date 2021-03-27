TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 27th March

Keeping Faith is just one of the gems on today...

Eve Myles returns as the troubled lawyer in Keeping Faith, Jacob’s girlfriend, Tina, starts in the ED in Casualty, and follow a year in the life of Paloma Faith in As I Am. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Casualty, 8.20pm, BBC1

Connie’s claws are out when Jacob’s girlfriend Tina starts her first shift at the ED. Connie is brutally withering when the agency nurse voices concerns about a patient’s fiancé. Will Tina bite back? Elsewhere, Faith and Dylan wake up blissfully happy – but the loving feeling doesn’t last long… Faith feels betrayed when she discovers Dylan’s a recovering alcoholic. Later, when Natalia is brought into the ED needing treatment after taking drugs, Dylan is humiliated as Faith demands that Connie treats her daughter! Is their tryst about to become one of Casualty’s shortest?

★★★★ ER

This crime drama became a word-of-mouth hit with its first two series, and fans were left reeling last time around when Faith (Eve Myles) decided it wasn’t the right time to make a go of it with her on-off lover Steve Baldini (Mark Lewis Jones). As the Welsh thriller returns for its last ever series, Faith’s going through a traumatic custody battle with her estranged husband Evan (Bradley Freegard), while tackling her most emotional case yet. In tonight’s cracking opener, Celia Imrie joins the cast as the mysterious Rose, whose arrival is about to totally upend Faith’s already fragile life…

★★★★ HD

Paloma Faith: As I Am, 9pm (NI, 9.30pm), BBC2

It’s access all areas in this documentary following pop star, actor and mum-of-two Paloma Faith as she tours the world with her band, while caring for her first-born daughter. Filmed pre-COVID by her friend, Jane Mingay, and covering a year in Paloma’s life, the 39-year-old, who recently gave birth to her second daughter, talks with typical frankness about the troubles she had conceiving, relationships, and her career in a male-dominated industry. Candid and hard-working, Paloma is a force of nature who’s not afraid to voice her vulnerabilities, too.

★★★★ TL

Best box set to watch

The Big Bang Theory, seasons one-12, Netflix

Kaley Cuoco, currently starring in Sky One’s The Flight Attendant, came to fame in this popular, long-running US sitcom. She plays aspiring actor Penny, who lives across the hall from brilliant but socially awkward physicists Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons).

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Netflix

Recently nominated for a Best Picture Oscar, this powerful film from revered screenwriter Aaron Sorkin tells the story of one of the most infamous court cases in American history. Set as the Vietnam War reached its height in 1968, it brings to life the tale of eight activists who were charged following a riot outside the Democratic National Convention and stood trial before a bitterly prejudiced judge. With fine performances from a star-studded cast including Oscar winners Eddie Redmayne and Mark Rylance, plus fellow Brit Sacha Baron Cohen, it’s a tale that resonates just as loudly today as it did 50 years ago.

Live sport

Boxing: Alexander Povetkin v Dillian Whyte 6pm, Sky Sports Action/Sky Sports Mix/NOW

Football: Wales v Mexico from 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), S4C/Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

World Cup Football: Republic of Ireland v Luxembourg 7.30pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don’t miss Keeping Faith on TV tonight – more challenging times for our favourite Welsh lawyer

