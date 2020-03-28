TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 28th March

Laughter won‘t be in short supply when Lee Mack visits Agnes Brown…

Lee Mack and Agnes Brown – got to be a giggle between those two. Plus: celebs solve murders in Celebrity Murder Mystery and Animal Rescue School dives in with the swans. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Celebrity Murder Mystery, 9pm, Channel 5

For the second and final trip to the murder-mystery manor (after last night’s opener), the remaining four celebs have just two more days to solve the case. So far, there’s been five murders with seven suspects still on the loose. It’s completely bonkers as the body count keeps on rising and the cast of supporting actors do their best amateur dramatics to drop very obvious clues to keep the celebs on the trail. On the final day, the stars enter the maze on the hunt for hints about who the culprit actually is, only to discover another body holding a mysterious blank piece of paper in one hand… dun dun DUUUUUN! It’s all total nonsense but everyone seems to be having fun. ★★★ JL

All Round to Mrs Brown’s, 9.15pm, BBC1

Popping in for a knees-up with Mrs Brown tonight are comic Lee Mack, singer Billy Ocean and actor Emilia Fox and mum Joanna David. Lee and Mrs B quickly get stuck on each other (quite literally!), Emilia talks waitressing and acting in Silent Witness, and meanwhile, mum Joanna spills the beans on farting and her daughter’s ex-boyfriends. But, best of all, singing legend Billy Ocean gets into the spirit of things before performing two songs for us – something old as well as something new. As ever, the something blue is of course provided by Mrs Brown! In turbulent times there’s no better friend than the mammy and no nicer place than home… ★★★★ ER

Animal Rescue School, 9pm, C4

In this second episode, the candidates continue their training, testing and evaluation on their way to becoming RSPCA inspectors. As well as some exams crucial to whether they will pass or fail, they get further practical experience, including helping two abandoned cats and a malnourished swan. Another fascinating, eye-opening episode. ★★★ JP

Great American Railroad Journeys, 8pm, BBC2

Portillo travels from Edmonton to Jasper in Canada on the final leg of his trip. As well as admiring Edmonton’s vintage streetcars, he gets out of town and up into the Rockies, where, 300 years ago, tough pioneers arrived in search of beaver fur. ★★★★ SM

My Grandparents’ War, 7pm, C4

Helena Bonham Carter is one of the standout stars of the latest series of The Crown, as Princess Margaret. It’s hard to say how much of that series is dramatic licence, but in the first of this series in which famous actors look at their relatives’ World War Two experiences (first shown last year), Helena is after the truth about her grandparents’ war stories. While they didn’t fight in battles, they did, however, save countless lives. ★★★★ JP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Line of Duty, Series 1-5, iPlayer



After the Sport Relief spoof, it’s a good time to return to the “real” work of police anti-corruption unit AC-12, led by Superintendent Hastings (Adrian Dunbar). The deep-rooted links to organised crime are apparent from the first series with Lennie James.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Stronger, 9pm, BBC2

This triumph-over-adversity drama didn’t quite get enough love on its original release in 2017. It tells the true story of Jeff Bauman, who lost both legs in the blast at the 2013 bombing of the Boston Marathon. How he came back from that life-changing event is at the heart of this film, and Jake Gyllenhaal is just the man to play this plucky survivor. The odd syrupy moment is entirely forgiveable. ★★★★ SM

Will Lee Mack get Mrs Brown giggling? Or vice versa?

