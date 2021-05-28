TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 29th May

The Masked Dancer is just one of the gems on today...

Forget singers, now we have The Masked Dancer, there’s another double episode of Casualty, and Dame Helen Mirren heads the cast in Amazon Prime Video’s Solos. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Casualty, from 8.50pm, BBC1

There’s another double helping of Casualty tonight, which means twice as much delicious drama. In the first episode, Marty enlists Jan in his plan to expose Ciaran’s negligence. Their undercover mission is smoother than 007 at a cocktail party, until Marty attacks Ciaran after discovering Bibi has attempted suicide due to the pain of her botched operation. (Stage whisper: We know Ciaran’s a villain and all, but Rick Warden lights up the screen as the Machiavellian medic). Tonight’s second episode, straight after, is quite the shocker, revealing Fenisha’s runaway bride past – complete with The Graduate-style bus escape – and introducing her ex-fiancé Matthew…

★★★★ ER

The Masked Dancer, 7pm, ITV

TV’s favourite guessing game is back – with a twist! Or perhaps, the twist, as 12 concealed celebs are dancing rather than singing. And if you’re thinking it’s going to be harder to work out who they are, you’re right! Luckily we still have lots of clues, and the ‘popping and Sher-locking’ detectives on the panel: Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, and newbie Oti Mabuse. Six dancers debut tonight: Zip, Knickerbocker Glory, Beetroot, Llama, Viper and Scarecrow. Continues nightly, with a break on Wednesday.

★★★★ SP

Solos, Amazon Prime Video

A dazzling cast of stars including Dame Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Dan Stevens, Constance Wu and Anthony Mackie lead this anthology drama that looks at the human experience through the eyes of eight different characters, who are recounting pivotal moments in their lives. Each episode has a sci-fi tint to it (though it won’t always be immediately obvious), and it rewards paying close attention as connections between the various characters are gradually revealed – but the real treat is in seeing some of the best actors around getting the camera to themselves for half an hour.

★★★★ SP

Best box set to watch

The Hour, seasons one and two, Acorn TV/Amazon Prime Video/BritBox

Ben Whishaw is far removed from his current role as a gangster in Fargo in this 2011/12 drama. Although both shows are set in the 1950s, here Whishaw plays a dedicated BBC journalist caught up in a conspiracy.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Moonstruck, 10pm, BBC2

A fine comedy of manners in which the moon shines brightly and Italian-American widow Cher finds true love. Danny Aiello is the man she’s supposed to be marrying, but it’s with his moody younger brother Nicolas Cage that she’s most at home. Her dad, Vincent Gardenia, is carrying on an extra-marital affair; while mum Olympia Dukakis finds a soulmate in university teacher John Mahoney.

Live sport



Champions League Football: Manchester City v Chelsea 6pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 1

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don’t miss The Masked Dancer on TV tonight – our favourite guessing game is back, sort of!

