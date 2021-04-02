TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 3rd April

Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow is just one of the gems on today...

Alan Carr’s back with a celebrity special of his Epic Gameshow, Connie makes a big decision in Casualty, and the life of Freddie Mercury is remembered in Ten Pictures. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Casualty, 8.20pm, BBC1

Tonight, Jade is suspicious of Tina – surely no one can be that nice all the time? Elsewhere, Rash discovers his widowed father has moved on with family friend Mona (former EastEnders star Shobu Kapoor). Will he kick off like a teenager? Speaking of teenagers… Grace has blood on her hands after a day out with Ollie goes horribly wrong. After performing DIY surgery, she’s left facing a criminal investigation. Connie’s forced to take a hard look at her parenting and makes the selfless decision to quit Holby and focus on her daughter!

★★★★ ER

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow – Celebrity Special, 8.35pm, ITV

There are supersize sets and even bigger prizes when Alan Carr returns with more epic versions of nostalgic game show classics, including Bullseye and The Price Is Right. The fun begins tonight with some perfect holiday-weekend family viewing as Harry Redknapp and his wife, Sandra, and Martin and Shirlie Kemp are among the celebs in this Play Your Cards Right special. Later in the series look out for an extravagant reboot of Name That Tune complete with a huge band and live singers…

★★★★ HD

Freddie Mercury: A Life in Ten Pictures, 9pm (times vary), BBC2

This moving tribute begins with a photo of Farrokh Bulsara (Freddie Mercury’s real name) as a baby, sitting happily in his pram in Zanzibar, where he was born. The next nine pictures then guide us through his remarkable life, from his time at boarding school in India, to cradling his godson in Munich and performing at Live Aid in 1985. While every picture tells a story, it’s the personal details shared by the people who knew and loved Freddie that make this film special. He was a shy child, an adoring godfather and a great friend as well as the flamboyant frontman of a classic rock band. Queen Rock Montreal and The Story of Bohemian Rhapsody follow.

★★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch

Bates Motel, seasons one to five, BBC iPlayer

The Good Doctor’s Freddie Highmore found US TV fame playing the young Norman Bates in this contemporary prequel to 1960’s Psycho. It explores the dark, twisted relationship between the teenager and his mother, Norma (Vera Farmiga).

Best film to watch on TV tonight

BlacKkKlansman, 9pm, C4

Firmly in the ‘so crazy, it could only be true’ category, this is the stunning tale of a black Colorado cop who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in the 1970s. Director Spike Lee takes that story and runs with it – and was rewarded with a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar. Ron Stallworth (excellently played by John David Washington) decides to uncover the dodgy dealings of the KKK and, over the phone, gets them to believe he’s white. He then convinces his Jewish colleague (Adam Driver) to play him when it comes to actual confrontations with the Klan. Both hilarious and furious, this is a remarkable satire and possibly Spike Lee’s finest film yet.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Leicester City v Manchester City 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

Premier League Football: Arsenal v Liverpool 7.45pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don’t miss Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow on TV tonight – ace entertainment!

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!