TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 30th January

Simply Raymond Blanc is just one of the gems on today...

Chef Raymond Blanc is back with a new show, there’s an explosive Casualty this week, and it’s a double elimination on The Masked Singer. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Casualty, 8.50pm, BBC1

It’s taken a global pandemic but Graham is now Marty’s No. 1 fan, and his son is not impressed! Marty’s attempts to ignore his dad are torpedoed when Graham turns up with a classic Casualty injury (it involves DIY and a saw, so fingers in ears while watching) and gets caught up in an explosive hostage situation! Which brings us to tonight’s main story… A man walks into the ED with a bomb strapped to his chest and a grudge against Jacob. An electric episode, and potentially Jacob’s last shift…

★★★★ ER

Simply Raymond Blanc, 11.40am, ITV

Dining out may be off the menu for the time being, but you can still make a virtual visit to Le Manoir Aux Quat’ Saisons in this new series. Raymond invites us into his double- Michelin-star establishment to help us rediscover the magic of cooking – and today’s mouth-watering dishes include meringue with blackcurrant coulis, and heritage salad with beetroot fresh from his garden. Each week, he’ll be joined by one of his chef friends, with Angela Hartnett stopping by today to whip up a cèpe tagliatelle.

★★★★ SP

The Masked Singer, 7pm, ITV

It’s just as well this entire series was pre-recorded last year – such is our determination to find out who’s behind those masks, we’d otherwise be tempted to keep a very close eye on which celebs are going mysteriously off-radar every Saturday. As it is, we can only rely on our sleuthing skills, and with just three shows left, the clues are racking up. Tonight’s episode is a double elimination, so prepare to have two of your theories either confirmed or thoroughly debunked by 8.30pm… And Alan Carr joins the panel – so we can rule him out, then.

★★★★ SP

Best box set to watch

Belgravia, series one, BritBox

If Netflix’s Bridgerton has whetted your appetite for period dramas, this series from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes could feed that craving. Philip Glenister, Tamsin Greig, Jack Bardoe and Ella Purnell star in a tale of secrets at the heart of a prominent family.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Deadpool 2, 9pm, C4

This sequel for the expletive-exploding superhero Deadpool (played perfectly by Ryan Reynolds) is just as fun as the original, if not more so. This time he bandies an X-Men-style gang together (including a knockout performance from Zazie Beetz as Domino), imaginatively calling them the X-Force, to go against cyborg Cable (Josh Brolin) who is out to kill a sullen super-powered teen (Julian Dennison). In-jokes, parody, flip one-liners and OTT carnage proliferate. If this floats your boat, it’s a total blast.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Everton v Newcastle Utd 11.30am (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1

11.30am (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1 Premier League Football: Arsenal v Manchester Utd 5pm (k-o5.30pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Simply Raymond Blanc on TV – mouthwatering food…

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!