TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 6th February

Secrets come tumbling out in this week's Casualty, Sally Lindsay has a Posh Sleepover, and it's the semi-final of The Masked Singer.

Sally Lindsay’s Posh Sleepover, 7pm, Channel 5

Ex-Corrie actor Sally Lindsay is a long way from Weatherfield as she spends the night in some of the most exclusive addresses in the UK and gets a taste of the owners’ luxury lifestyles. Sally’s first swanky sleepover is in a six-storey London townhouse worth over £30 million, located not far from Buckingham Palace. Unsurprisingly, Sally has a lovely time snooping around the posh pad, eating fancy food, shopping and enjoying the company of her ridiculously wealthy hosts, property tycoon Kam and his partner Anya. A tough job, but someone has to do it.

★★★ JL

Casualty, 8.20pm, BBC1

Shocking secrets are spilled in tonight’s episode! First up Jan discovers Fenisha is seven months pregnant when a patient blurts it out. How she’s not noticed until now is something of a mystery. Elsewhere, Lev’s in freefall after a series of unfortunate events. Marty overhears Faith and Lev arguing about his affair with a man, then Faith reveals she’s moving out! Will the panicked paramedic do something desperate, and is his secret safe with hospital gossip Marty? William Ash (Waterloo Road) guest-stars in a violent domestic abuse storyline.

★★★★ ER

The Masked Singer, 7pm, ITV

As if the fact that we get to see another two celebs unmasked tonight isn’t exciting enough, we’ve also got the thrill of having Matt Lucas (who it was once suggested might be Bush Baby – how wrong a call that was) as a special guest on the panel. We’re sure Mo, Davina, Rita and Jonathan will make him feel just as welcome as they made guest Alan Carr last week, and we can’t wait for some of the bonkers guesses Matt’s bound to come up with. It’s semi-final week (already?), but we don’t want this madness to end…

★★★★ LP

Best box set to watch

For the People, seasons one to two, Amazon Prime Video

Before Regé-Jean Page starred as the smouldering Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton, he played an ambitious, privileged assistant district attorney in Shonda Rhimes’ legal drama. Set in New York, it follows a group of newly qualified lawyers.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Instant Family, 9pm, C4

Childless couple Rose Byrne and Mark Wahlberg decide to look into fostering, but end up with their hands full when they take on three siblings – manipulative 15-year-old Isabela Moner, accident-prone 11-year-old Gustavo Quiroz and fiery six-year-old Julianna Gamiz. Although this begins as a run-of-the-mill comedy, it soon becomes something far deeper – its heartfelt stance about children in care will not leave a dry eye in the house. Surprisingly effective, helped by some terrific kid actors.

Live sport

Six Nations Rugby Union: Italy v France 1.30pm (k-o 2.15pm), ITV

1.30pm (k-o 2.15pm), ITV Six Nations Rugby Union: England v Scotland 4.15pm (k-o 4.45pm), ITV

