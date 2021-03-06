TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 6th March

Vicar of Dibley: Inside Out is just one of the gems on today...

The Vicar of Dibley is celebrated on GOLD, Jan prepares to make the ultimate sacrifice in Casualty, and Tom Jones guests on Saturday Night Takeaway. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Casualty, 8.20pm, BBC1

Everyone’s ducking for cover in the ED – Connie’s on the warpath and she’s taking no prisoners. Consumed with jealousy over Jacob’s new relationship with Tina, Amanda Mealing is in delicious form as Connie in a mood! When she’s rude to Tina – who announces she’ll be doing some shifts there soon – Jacob sees red and confronts his former lover. Sparks fly! Elsewhere, terrified Jan gets the call she’s been dreading from her jailbird son Ross. It’s time to make her first prison drugs-drop. Di Botcher is superb as the tormented paramedic who sinks to unimaginable lows… Casualty cast members, including Di, feature in a special edition of Pointless Celebrities earlier at 7.30pm.

★★★★★ ER

Vicar of Dibley: Inside Out, 9pm, GOLD/NOW TV

We can probably all agree there have been loads of great new programmes to keep us entertained in the past year, but we’ve also learned that watching something familiar can be a help in times of uncertainty. So if you’ve been enjoying The Vicar of Dibley on catch-up (it’s also showing all day today on GOLD) don’t miss this special programme. Dawn French and Dibley creator Richard Curtis look back at favourite moments from the show, revealing behind-the- scenes secrets and talking to guest stars and celebrity fans.

★★★★ JP

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, 7pm, ITV

Not that we were ever in any doubt, but hasn’t the return of this show been brilliant? Ant and Dec strike the perfect balance of cockle-warming surprises for the public with brilliant, anything-can-happen entertainment to make us forget our winter blues. We’re expecting tonight to be another instant hit of joy, with Tom Jones joining the proceedings for a very special End Of The Show Show, Davina McCall in Get Out Of Me Ear, and Catastrophe’s Rob Delaney as this week’s Guest Announcer.

★★★★★ SP

Best box set to watch

Buried By the Bernards, season one, Netflix

Unconventional is the only way to describe how the eccentric Bernard family run their budget-friendly funeral home business in Memphis. Larger-than-life characters and their warmth and humour is the emphasis rather than the sad business of death.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Ipcress File, 1pm, BBC2

A refreshing change from the machismo of James Bond, Len Deighton’s Harry Palmer is a spy we can believe in and Michael Caine was perfectly cast in this 1965 thriller, bringing a working-class loucheness to him. Here, he’s tasked with finding out how top scientists are brainwashed by Cold War adversaries. Later Palmer films never matched the original – director Sidney J. Furie was innovative in his use of location, using the London streets and roads to best effect, giving this a thoroughly modern feel. Who needs Bond, anyway?

Live sport

European Indoors Championships Athletics 8.45am & 5.15pm, BBC2

Premier League Football: Burnley v Arsenal 11.30am (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don’t miss Vicar of Dibley: Inside Out on TV tonight – watch that puddle, Geraldine!

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!