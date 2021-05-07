TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 8th May

Murder, They Hope is just one of the gems on today...

Johnny Vegas and Sian Gibson are back as the comedy crime solvers in Murder, They Hope, it’s a double bill of Casualty, and BBC2 remembers Muhammad Ali: A Life in Ten Pictures. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Casualty, from 8.40pm, BBC1

Double Casualty tonight! In the first outing, Lev indulges in daredevil behaviour that puts him in the ED – the very place he’s avoiding – while Marty gets a warning letter from the private practice that operated on Bibi. Which brings us to this evening’s second episode and the re-introduction of surgeon Ciaran Coulson. He swaggers into the ED, oozing disdain, dispatching Marty with a few choice words. Elsewhere, Jade’s affecting storyline takes a tragic turn when a patient dies after her drink is spiked. Determined to fight back, Jade recruits Robyn in a risky plan…

★★★★ ER

We’ve missed Sian Gibson and Johnny Vegas as tour guides-turned-amateur detectives Gemma and Terry, so this bonkers but fabulously funny three-part follow-up to the other whodunnits is very welcome. While they are now bona fide private investigators, they are stuck following cheating spouses and living with Gemma’s snooty sister Monica (Sarah Hadland). But a hideous rabbit figurine at a car boot sale leads them into the path of obsessive collectors and a ruthless masked ‘Bunny Man’… Former EastEnder Nitin Ganatra is among the guest stars in this entertaining romp.

★★★★ CC

Muhammad Ali: A Life in Ten Pictures, 9pm (NI 9.30pm), BBC2

This fascinating series continues with 10 illuminating photographs of the man born Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr in Louisville, Kentucky. The first image is of Cassius as a toddler, dressed in his Sunday best, and the second captures him with an Olympic gold medal, as he celebrates being light heavyweight champ. Yet in his home state, segregation was still the law and not even a glistening gold medal changed that. The film then follows his success as a boxer and as an inspirational leader, who was never afraid to speak up for what he believed in. The Oscar-winning documentary When We Were Kings follows.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch

Peaky Blinders, seasons one to five, BBC iPlayer/ Netflix

Helen McCrory, who died on 16 April, aged 52, is phenomenal in this superb gangland drama, set in Birmingham in the 1920s, as Polly Gray, the formidable matriarch of the Shelby crime family and aunt to the leader of the Peaky Blinders, Tommy (Cillian Murphy).

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Cold In July, 11.20pm, BBC2 (not NI)

Michael C Hall plays a meek family man in 1989 small-town Texas, who’s hailed a hero after (accidentally) shooting dead a would-be burglar. But he incurs the wrath of the criminal’s ex-con dad (Sam Shepard) and then this heart-stopping thriller hits its stride as director Jim Mickle and screenwriter Nick Damici send it down unpredictable, body-strewn paths. The plot is gripping with a great cast including Don Johnson as a private detective.

Live sport



Premier League Football: Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur 11.30am (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1

11.30am (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1 Premier League Football: Sheffield United v Crystal Palace 2.45pm (k-o 3pm), Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

2.45pm (k-o 3pm), Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/NOW Premier League Football: Manchester City v Chelsea 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

