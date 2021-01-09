TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 9th January

Paul Sinha's TV Showdown is just one of the gems on today...

The Chase’s Paul Sinha has a TV Showdown, Channel 5 looks at Camilla: Making of a Mistress, and Connie’s having a bad week in Casualty. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Camilla: Making of a Mistress, 9.30pm, Channel 5

Anyone who has seen the latest series of The Crown will be intrigued by this documentary’s version of Prince Charles’ tumultuous relationship with Camilla and how their on-going affair rocked his marriage to Princess Diana. But, more fascinatingly, we hear stories of the young Camilla’s raucous past before she even met Charles. They paint a portrait of a rebellious teenage smoker with hoards of male admirers, who regularly attended three different parties a night five nights a week during the swinging sixties, and who was even sacked from a job at a posh interior designer for turning up late and hungover…

★★★ HD

Champion quizzer Paul Sinha has turned from Chaser to show host to present his own telly-based quiz series. Each week, The Sinnerman will guide regular team captains Fay Ripley and Rob Beckett and their celebrity guests through four rounds of telly testers, including the extra-exciting Guess the Star. Tonight’s contestants are Catherine Tyldesley, Denise Van Outen, Adil Ray and Josh Widdicombe, and although we’ve not seen a preview, Paul tells us all his guests are surprisingly competitive…

★★★ MC

Casualty, 7.45pm, BBC1

Following Noel’s devastating death, tempers are frayed in the ED as Connie (Amanda Mealing) snaps at everyone, including hospital porter Rosa, before having a ding-dong with consultant paediatrician Will, then dumping Jacob. Theirs isn’t the only relationship hanging by a thread, however, when the scales finally fall from nurse Faith’s eyes as it dawns on her that Dylan was telling the truth about Lev’s illicit affair with a man. But there’s also bit of light relief in the shape of new trainee paramedic Leon, who makes a terrible first impression when he mistakes Jan for a cleaning lady!

★★★★ HD

Best box set to watch

Dynasties, series one, BBC iPlayer

If you enjoyed Meerkat: A Dynasties Special over Christmas, there’s plenty more where that came from as this breathtaking wildlife series devotes episodes to vulnerable species – chimpanzees, emperor penguins, lions, painted wolves and tigers.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Big Short, 11.30pm, BBC2

Ryan Gosling, Steve Carell, Christian Bale and Brad Pitt star in this drama based on the bestseller by Michael Lewis about four men looking to profit from the 2008 financial crisis.

Live sport

FA Cup Football: Arsenal v Newcastle Utd, 5.20pm (k-o 5.30pm), BBC1

5.20pm (k-o 5.30pm), BBC1 FA Cup Football: Manchester Utd v Watford, 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 1

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown on TV tonight – we love it when celebs get competitive

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!