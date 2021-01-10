TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 10th January

Happy Birthday Mr Bean is just one of the gems on today...

ITV celebrates the classic comedy character in Happy Birthday Mr Bean, Jenna Coleman shines in the latest instalment of The Serpent, and Sir David Attenborough continues to explore A Perfect Planet. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Serpent, 9pm, BBC2

Marie-Andrée Leclerc has battled with her conscience since this macabre tale began, but the darker side of her persona emerges victorious, as ‘Monique’ overcomes the quiet girl from Quebec in this episode. It’s a defining moment in Jenna Coleman’s portrayal of Sobhraj’s accomplice and one that comes as the story moves to Nepal, where the couple’s killing spree continues. Back in Bangkok, Nadine takes a big risk to help Herman Knippenberg build his case, as the Dutch diplomat begins to realise the sheer scale of Sobhraj’s crimes.

★★★★ SMA

Happy Birthday Mr Bean, 8pm, ITV

Rowan Atkinson’s disaster-prone Mr Bean only appeared in 14 original episodes, but the lack of dialogue – along with the traits of the comedy character created by Rowan and Richard Curtis – meant it was an international success. As well as two feature films (Bean is on at 3.50pm) and an animated series, there was also a memorable appearance at the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony. This programme marks 30 years since the creation of the hapless character, with clips and interviews with those involved in the show.

★★★ HD

A Perfect Planet, 8pm, BBC1

Sunlight is the planetary force at the heart of this week’s episode, which explores how wildlife has adapted to extremes of temperature and changing seasons. In a freezing, sun-less Arctic winter, wolves hunting by the light of the moon attempt to survive by bringing down a mighty musk ox. A different strategy is exhibited by the wood frog, which saves energy by allowing itself to freeze solid. And in another astonishing sequence, migrating humpback whales and shearwaters are rewarded for their long seasonal journeys as they join in a feeding frenzy that is one of the greatest gatherings of life on Earth.

★★★★ IM

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Dynasties, series one, BBC iPlayer

If you enjoyed Meerkat: A Dynasties Special over Christmas, there’s plenty more where that came from as this breathtaking wildlife series devotes episodes to vulnerable species – chimpanzees, emperor penguins, lions, painted wolves and tigers.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Cast Away, 11.10pm, Film4

Tom Hanks is on great form in this drama from 2000 about a man stranded on a remote island in the South Pacific with only a volleyball called Wilson for company.

Live sport

FA Cup Football: Crawley Town v Leeds United 1.15pm (k-o 1.30pm), BBC1

1.15pm (k-o 1.30pm), BBC1 FA Cup Football: Marine v Tottenham Hotspur 4.30pm (k-o 5pm), BBC1

4.30pm (k-o 5pm), BBC1 Snooker: The Masters 1pm, BBC2

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Happy Birthday Mr Bean on TV tonight – honouring a comedy icon

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!