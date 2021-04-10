TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 11th April

Line of Duty is a must watch tonight...

The stars are out (virtually) for The BAFTA Film Awards, Det Supt Buckells is in the spotlight in Line of Duty, and it’s the final Midsomer Murders. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Line of Duty, 9pm, BBC1

AC-12’s super-tense interrogations are the stuff of legend and there’s nobody who deserves to be subjected to a grilling more than dodgy Det Supt Ian Buckells… Meanwhile, Kate continues her enquiries into the brilliantly creepy PC Ryan Pilkington, and a new lead takes Steve and Chloe’s investigation into Operation Lighthouse in a dangerous direction. After a humdinger of a cliffhanger, we’re not sure we can wait another week to find out what happens next!

★★★★★ CC

The British Academy Film Awards, 7pm, BBC1

The stars of British and international film will be out tonight – virtually at least – as Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary host The BAFTA Film Awards from London’s Royal Albert Hall. They’ll be joined by a small number of presenters as the remaining 17 gongs are awarded. British stars such as Riz Ahmed, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Vanessa Kirby will be up against foreign nominees including Tahar Rahim, Frances McDormand and the late Chadwick Boseman, before the academy’s highest honour, the BAFTA Fellowship, is announced.

★★★★★ SMA

Midsomer Murders, 8pm, ITV

We’ve loved having the cosy madness and gruesomeness of Midsomer back on our screens. This is the final outing this series and Barnaby and Winter are called to investigate a murder at a health club for recuperating heart patients. When a local outcast who was acquitted of murder years earlier joins the club, blood pressures rise and one unlucky member is found impaled on the village green! Look out for Keith Allen, John Thomson and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, aka Townes in The Queen’s Gambit.

★★★★★ TL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Goldbergs, seasons one to seven, All 4

George Segal, who died last month aged 87, plays the grandfather of future TV showrunner Adam Goldberg in this sitcom based on Goldberg’s experiences of growing up in Philadelphia in the 1980s. Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Jeff Garlin co-stars as Adam’s dad. Season eight is due on our screens soon – but with seven seasons to enjoy, there are lots of episodes to keep you entertained until then.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Thunder Force, Netflix

A force to be reckoned with, Bridesmaids’ Melissa McCarthy and The Witches’ Octavia Spencer play unlikely superheroes in this comedy poking fun at comic-book films. Octavia plays Emily, a scientist who has created technology to give people superpowers. But after her pal Lydia (Melissa) is accidentally injected with a serum for super strength, Emily takes on the power of invisibility and they become… Thunder Force!

Live sport

Golf: The Masters Final 7pm, Sky Sports Golf/NOW (highlights, 12midnight, BBC2)

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss The BAFTA Film Awards on TV tonight – the best of British and international film

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!