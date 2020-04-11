More twists as The Nest winds towards to a shocking conclusion



As the drama hits its penultimate episode, things get almost unbearably tense. Plus: Oliver’s out for revenge in Belgravia and Race Across the World lets us all do the travelling that’s currently impossible. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.

We recommend the best shows on TV tonight include the best tv shows,

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our tv guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on tv tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Belgravia, 9pm, ITV

We do feel a teensy bit sorry for Oliver, who feels he’s been sidelined by dad James in favour of saintly Charles Pope. But when jealous – and increasingly sneaky! – Oliver heads to Manchester on the hunt for a way to discredit his rival, his trip proves very productive, while sly John Bellasis’ mission to learn who Charles really is finally bears fruit too. With all this going on Caroline thinks it’s high time she acknowledged Charles as her grandson (as do we!), though the consequences for his other grandmother, Anne, could be devastating… A cracking episode full of splendid scheming and more star-crossed romance courtesy of Charles and Maria. ★★★★ CC

The Nest, 9pm, BBC1

This fabulous series has been packed with twists and they keep on coming in tonight’s penultimate episode before the suspense-filled finale tomorrow. Having given birth by emergency Caesarean, fiery teenager Kaya (Mirren Mack) is refusing to even look at the baby she’s carried for rich couple Emily (Sophie Rundle)and Dan (Martin Compston). Meanwhile, Dan is bonding with the tot but Emily, still reeling from recent revelations, is about to make a shocking discovery about their premature baby girl that changes everything. We most certainly did not see that twist coming! Even Kaya’s trusted social worker James has his own guilty secrets. Brilliantly tense. ★★★★★ TL

Race Across the World, 8pm, BBC2

If the team behind this series had wanted a different title for it, Language, Language, Language would have fit the bill, as it’s more and more apparent that those who can speak the local lingo have an advantage. Dom speaks enough Spanish to get by. Rob, meanwhile, is trying to find out if he and Jen can afford a bus trip. “Cincuenta dollars”, say a couple of guys, holding up five fingers. “Five dollars, right,” says Rob. (It’s actually 50.) But what’s also apparent is that the teams are by now making the most of this once-in-a-lifetime trip. “We’re just learning how to have a good time,” says Jen, as she and Rob visit a beer festival at Blumenau. And Jo muses, “I didn’t expect the race to be so enlightening.” ★★★★ JP

Heavenly Gardens, 1.50pm, BBC2

Presenter and keen gardener Alexander Armstrong, plus designer Arit Anderson, continue to celebrate the spiritual and joyful role gardens have played in our lives throughout time. As Alexander gets his hands dirty in the garden at The Bishop’s Palace in Wells, Somerset, Arit is at Scone Palace, Perthshire, where the kings of Scotland used to be crowned, to enjoy the stunning grounds and the kitchen garden. ★★★★ JL

The Good Karma Hospital, 8pm, ITV

Diwali, the Hindu festival of light, provides the spectacular, firework-lit backdrop to this week’s episode. But the main storyline is all about sound, as Lydia (Amanda Redman) treats a teenage runaway who is due to have a cochlear implant. And there are fireworks of another kind when Gabriel (James Floyd), who is being given the silent treatment by Ruby (Amrita Acharia), is despatched with his old flame Aisha (Priyanka Bose) to operate a mobile medical unit during the festival. Elsewhere, Joyti makes a big decision about her treatment and Edmund (Kenneth Cranham) has a breakthrough in his quest to reconnect with his past. ★★★ IM

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Mafia Only Kills in Summer, two series, All4



Two seasons (the second lands on Friday) of the darkly comic Italian crime drama about a family living in Palermo, Sicily, during the 1970s, and trying to steer clear of any involvement with the Mafia.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Bumblebee, 5.45pm, C4

This is the best Transformers movie by a long shot. It’s an origin story of how the title’s good robot came to Earth back in 1987 (cue a great soundtrack led by The Smiths), transformed into a battered yellow VW Beetle and is adopted by 18-year-old Hailee Steinfeld. Director Travis Knight (who made the excellent stop-frame animated film Kubo and the Two Strings) uncomplicates things, delivering less wizz-bang pyrotechnics in favour of a bit of heart. ★★★★ NP

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss The Nest on TV tonight – only one more episode to go and still unmissable. Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our tv guide. Happy viewing!