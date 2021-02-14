TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 14th February

Incredible Journeys with Simon Reeve is just one of the gems on today...

Simon Reeve looks back at the last of his Incredible Journeys, secrets are out in Finding Alice, and it all hots up in The Great Pottery Throw Down. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Finding Alice, 9pm, ITV

Despite Alice’s best efforts to keep her plan to use Harry’s frozen sperm secret, Nicola blurts it out at a family meeting, leaving Alice’s mum, Sarah, outraged that she would even consider having a dead man’s baby. But will the fertility clinic grant her request? Alice turns to her dad, Roger, for advice, causing even more friction between her parents and leading to a bitter row between the unhappily married couple. Alice wants to get away from it all and a night out with her bereavement group should do the trick – until she finds herself in yet another awkward situation…

★★★★ RM

Incredible Journeys with Simon Reeve, 8pm, BBC2

Mr Reeve signs off his enjoyable, four-part travelogue retrospective by looking back at some of the most spectacular wilderness areas he’s visited, as well as examining the effects of climate change. From 2015, there’s a fascinating encounter with Colombia’s Kogi people, an indigenous group whose ancient culture revolves around living in harmony with nature. Elsewhere, on a visit to high-end tourist destination the Maldives, Simon visits a hellish rubbish dump on what used to be a coral island, but is now a ‘poisoned environment’ teeming with flies, and a shameful symptom of our global waste crisis.

★★★★ IM

The Great Pottery Throw Down, 8pm, C4

This week, judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller set the potters the challenge of creating their own range of cookware out of terracotta. Practicality is key here, as all the creations must be useful as well as beautiful. The second task requires precision and creativity as they are asked to make their own engraved tiles. One more hopeful will be sent home, while the talented contestants still remaining get one step closer to being named top potter 2021.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Superstore, seasons one to five, Netflix

Ugly Betty’s America Ferrera stars in an enjoyable comedy series centring on a group of employees at a megastore called Cloud 9 in St Louis, Missouri, which, like the American version of The Office, takes a few episodes before it hits its stride.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Love, Simon, 9pm, Film4

A sweet, if thoroughly routine, coming-of-age tale with a mild twist – the protagonist of the title is gay. Simon (Nick Robinson) is a popular high-school student who has kept his sexuality a secret, until he opens up in secret to another anonymous gay kid via email. It’s a worthy story worth telling, but Simon isn’t a terribly interesting person to follow around and his escapades are not as much fun as they should be. That said, it comes from a good place and director Greg Berlanti has made a heartfelt appeal to your heart (it is Valentine’s Day, after all!) with some snappy lines thrown in to boot.

Live sport

Six Nations Rugby Union: Ireland v France 2.15pm (k-o 3pm), ITV

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Incredible Journeys with Simon Reeve on TV tonight – remote places brought into our living rooms

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!