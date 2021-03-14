TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 14th March

Grace is just one of the gems on today...

John Simm stars in new crime drama Grace, it’s the final of Dancing on Ice, and Bloodlands reaches its dramatic conclusion. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.

Dancing on Ice, 6pm, ITV

This year has highlighted just how challenging a talent show like this is for the celebrities taking part. With many of the stars having to pull out due to injury, COVID or personal issues, it’s certainly been a bumpy ride to get here but the three celebrities still standing will enter the rink tonight for the grand final. The trio will perform again for your votes, then the final two will skate Torvill and Dean’s iconic 1984 Olympic-winning Bolero routine, before the winner is revealed. This show has put the light back into light entertainment when we’ve needed it most.

★★★★ VW

Grace, 8pm, ITV

The sweeping skies and picturesque coastlines of Brighton form the backdrop for this crime thriller from the creator of Endeavour. DS Roy Grace is haunted by the disappearance of his wife and the ghosts of his past come flooding back when he looks into a sinister case in this feature-length drama. With his career hanging by a thread after a recent courtroom controversy, Grace can’t afford any missteps and John Simm is at his brooding best as the troubled sleuth in an excellent adaptation of Peter James’ bestselling novels.

★★★★ SMA

Bloodlands, 9pm, BBC1

So we’ve all been asking ‘Who IS Goliath?’ these past few Sunday evenings, and it looks like we’re about to find out tonight as the cat-and-mouse thriller starring James Nesbitt as troubled detective DCI Tom Brannick reaches its dramatic conclusion. As you might expect, this finale throws up plenty of twists, turns – and probably more questions than answers! – and will keep you hooked right to the end. Gripping stuff!

★★★★ VW

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Kumars at No.42, BBC iPlayer

Sanjeev Bhaskar stars as an aspiring chat-show host whose interviews with celebrity guests are sabotaged by members of his family in this enjoyable comedy. His mother is played by Indira Joshi, who appears with Bhaskar in the new series of ITV’s Unforgotten.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Mother’s Day, 4.15pm, C4

Director Garry Marshall’s ensemble comedy about motherhood and and the characters’ relationships with their mothers includes Julia Roberts, Kate Hudson and Jennifer Aniston.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Leicester City v Sheffield United 1pm (k-o 2pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

1pm (k-o 2pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV Premier League Football: Arsenal v Spurs 4pm (k-o 4.30pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

4pm (k-o 4.30pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV Premier League Football: Man Utd v West Ham 7pm (k-o 7.15pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

Don’t miss Grace on TV tonight – say hello to another detective with a traumatic past

