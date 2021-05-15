TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 16th May

The Pursuit of Love is just one of the gems on today…

There's another wedding to enjoy in The Pursuit of Love, watch out for a couple of familiar faces in Call the Midwife, and Matt Lucas celebrates 50 Years of the Mr Men.

The Pursuit of Love, 9pm, BBC1

Well, sensible Fanny (Emily Beecham) is plotting a steady – and perhaps a wee bit staid! – romantic course as she ties the knot with her doting Oxford don Alfred, but the more impetuous Linda (Lily James) is, unsurprisingly, finding marriage to pompous Tony a crashing bore. Heading out onto the party scene with the fabulous Lord Merlin soon gives Linda a new zest for life, but the arrival of handsome communist Christian Talbot could take her in a very different direction… With a real element of poignancy and ruefulness creeping in beneath its sparkling, satirical surface, this splendid period drama remains a total delight.

★★★★★ CC

Call the Midwife, 8pm, BBC1

It could be said that tonight’s Call the Midwife is something of a Coronation Street special, as two of its guest stars found fame on the popular ITV soap. First up, Paula Lane – aka Weatherfield’s Kylie Platt – plays expectant mum Vera, whose pregnancy is progressing well but Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) is concerned about the behavioural development of Vera’s four-year-old daughter, Elaine. Could she have a serious medical condition? Elsewhere, Julia Haworth – who played the cobbles’ Claire Peacock – pops up as Doris, a mother who has major plans for her teenage daughter Jeanette… and they don’t involve her becoming a mum! Call the Midwife always attracts stellar guest stars and these two ‘deliver’ the goods. Superb!

★★★★ VW

50 Years of the Mr Men, 6pm, C4

A third of all Brits own one, they’ve sold over 250 million copies worldwide and been published in 17 languages; it’s no doubt the Mr Men and Little Miss books, created by Roger Hargreaves in 1971, are a publishing phenomenon and one of Britain’s most successful and enduring global brands. As they celebrate their 50th birthday, comedian and Mr Men fan Matt Lucas presents this fascinating and nostalgic hour-long documentary charting the evolution of the colourful characters including Mr Bump, Mr Tickle and Little Miss Bossy and chats to super-fans, collectors and collaborators.

★★★★ TL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Nest, seasons one to five, BBC iPlayer/BritBox

Line of Duty’s Martin Compston (using his natural Scottish accent) and Sophie Rundle play a wealthy couple unable to conceive, who ask an 18-year-old stranger to carry a baby for them. But can they trust her? A twisty, smartly scripted Glasgow-set thriller.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Adventures of Tintin, 2.15pm, C4

Armed with the latest in motion-capture technology, Steven Spielberg’s stunning animated rollercoaster of a yarn is a blast, re-creating the world of Hergé’s boy detective Tintin and his faithful pooch Snowy with extraordinary attention to detail. It blends and mashes together the comic-strip stories from the 1940s and weaves them into a highly kinetic, frenzied slice of entertainment. Leading a fine cast, Jaimie Bell plays Tintin (in both voice and motion capture), assisted as ever by hoary old seadog Captain Haddock (Andy Serkis), on a perilous search for hidden treasure. A joy from start to finish.

★★★★★ NP

Renault Super Sunday: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa 11.30am (k-o 12pm) Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

11.30am (k-o 12pm) Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/NOW Renault Super Sunday: Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers 2pm (k-o 2.05pm) Sky Sport Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

2pm (k-o 2.05pm) Sky Sport Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/NOW Renault Super Sunday: West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool 4pm (k-o 4.30pm)

4pm (k-o 4.30pm) Sky Sport Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

Premier League: Everton v Sheffield United 6.30pm (k-o 7pm), BT Sport 1

6.30pm (k-o 7pm), BT Sport 1 Women’s Champions League Final: Chelsea v Barcelona 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2



