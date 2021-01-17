TV tonight: Our highlights for Sunday 17th January

Finding Alice is just one of the gems on tonight...

Finding Alice, 9pm, ITV

As casts go, you can’t get much better than the line-up in ITV’s new six-part drama, which begins tonight. Keeley Hawes plays Alice Dillon, whose husband (Jason Merrells) dies in a freak accident on the first night in their swanky new ‘smart’ home. Plunged into a world of grief, Alice soon discovers that her darling husband of 20 years has left behind a trail of debts, secrets and suspicion. It’s darkly comic and somewhat offbeat, but as for the rest of the cast? Enjoy performances from Kenneth Cranham, Gemma Jones and Sharon Rooney, as well as Nigel Havers and Joanna Lumley as Alice’s parents. ★★★★ HD

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, 8pm, ITV

After various celebrity specials and the like over Christmas, it’s a return to the straightforward WWTBAM, with contestants playing for the biggest prize on the telly. Of course, there’s still no Ask the Audience option, but let’s hope the two Phone-a-Friend lifelines, as well as the usual 50/50 and Ask the Host (no pressure Jeremy), make up for that. ★★★ SM

A Perfect Planet, 8pm, BBC1

This week centres on the way weather distributes water around the globe, and examines how different species cope with either an abundance or a lack of rainwater. In the Zambian jungle, there’s a spectacular gathering of millions of migrating fruit bats, arriving as the October rains allow fruit trees to ripen. During flooding in the Amazon, a colony of fire ants bands together to form a living raft when their underground home is submerged. And in the Gobi desert, the Bactrian camel survives by eating snow that blows in from Siberia. ★★★★ IM

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Not Going Out, Series 1 to 10, BBC iPlayer

With series 11 of Not Going Out currently airing on BBC1, what better time to catch up with the past 10 series of the show and find out how Lee (Lee Mack) and Lucy (Sally Bretton) went from being young, free and single, to married with three kids. There are plenty of laughs and many famous faces making appearances across the 10 series which are currently available to stream on iPlayer.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Hotel Transylvania 2, 2.40pm, ITV

Count Dracula (voiced by Adam Sandler) is back and worried that his grandson is going to take after his human dad, rather than Dracula’s undead daughter. And so he sets out to make sure fangs work out his way. There are some great gags in this family-friendly sequel, and in the occasional plot lulls there’s also a chance to play ‘spot the voice’. Selina Gomez, Mel Brooks and Steve Buscemi – easy! ★★★ SM

Live sport

Premier League Football: Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur, 2pm, Sky Sports

2pm, Sky Sports Premier League Football: Liverpool v Manchester United, 4.30pm, Sky Sports

4.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League Football: Manchester City v Crystal Palace, 7.15pm, Sky Sports

Don’t miss Finding Alice – a great new drama to get your teeth into.

