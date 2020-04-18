TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 19th April

As The Good Karma Hospital comes to an end, there are quite a few stories to wrap up, some of them spectacularly



India-set series The Good Karma Hospital goes out on a high. Plus: John Bellasis shows his true colours and the stars turn out (or in) for a Covid-19 fundraiser. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.

Belgravia, 9pm, ITV

In a fast-paced zinger of a finale, John Bellasis (Adam James) is chucking all vestiges of charm out the window and showing himself for the ruthless snake he is. Knowing Charles Pope is the legitimate heir, John’s now hell-bent on doing everything he can to secure his own inheritance and eliminate his rival. And so he ropes in gullible Oliver Trenchard to do some of his dirty work… But, as danger looms, who will make it out alive? With cracking characters, great one-liners and plenty of scheming and romance, this magnificent period drama has been one to love. The official line is that this is a self-contained series but we reckon there’s enough left unresolved for a second run… ★★★★★ CC

Killing Eve, 9.15pm, BBC1/BBC iPlayer

If you missed series three’s debut on iPlayer last Monday (episode two is on there tomorrow), BBC1 stars the new run tonight. Fans will know from watching the trailer – a small masterpiece in itself – that Eve (Sandra Oh) survived being shot by Villanelle (BAFTA and Emmy-winning Jodie Comer). But Villanelle, normally one step ahead of everyone else, doesn’t know that. Sunday nights just got a whole lot weirder… ★★★★ JP

Together at Home, 7.15pm, BBC1

Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish and Paul McCartney are among the stars performing in a global TV broadcast to help raise funds to fight Covid-19. The event, run by the World Health Organisation and Global Citizen, is being curated by Lady Gaga, and will be broadcast live in the US on Saturday with highlights on BBC1 tonight. David Beckham, Lizzo, Chris Martin and Andrea Boccelli are also taking part, with exclusive performances from UK artists (many still to be announced at the time of going to press). It will raise much-needed funds while celebrating the heroic efforts of frontline workers. ★★★★★ TL

Locked Up with Lifers, 9pm, BBC2

“When you say you’re going to spend time in a prison and meet lifers, this is not what you imagine,” admits Stacey Dooley, but Iowa Correctional Institution for Women isn’t like other prisons. Sheryl Dahm took over three years ago and brought in a regime where good behaviour is rewarded. Stacey meets inmates serving life for murder, to find out how they fit within the system – and if they can turn their lives around. ★★★ SP

The Good Karma Hospital, 8pm, ITV

While affairs of the heart have dominated this series of the India-set medical drama, it’s a life-or-death medical emergency that takes centre-stage in tonight’s final episode, with the life of one of the hospital staff hanging in the balance. Two big story arcs – Ted’s search for his lost love and the love triangle between Ruby, Gabriel and Aisha (Amrita Acharia, James Krishna Floyd and Priyanka Bose) – are resolved, while Greg gets another surprise. Meanwhile, there’s a poignant moment for Lydia as she draws on personal experience to advise a depressed and angry nurse Jyoti on how to move forward after her horrific attack. ★★★★ IM

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Snowfall, BBC iPlayer



Set in LA in 1983, this US drama follows the first crack cocaine epidemic to sweep through the city, and the ensuing impact, via the stories of a group of characters whose lives are all fated to intertwine through drugs. British actor Damson Idris plays ambitious 19-year-old drug dealer Franklin Saint, who deals to rich school kids. Three series are available with a fourth in the pipeline.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Deer Hunter, 10.30pm, BBC1

One of the best films to come out of the 1970s – or any decade, really – shows us the Vietnam War through the eyes of three friends from small-town America and won five Oscars. Robert De Niro, John Savage and Christopher Walken are excellent as the friends, while Meryl Streep received the first of her 21 Oscar nominations for her beautifully understated acting.

