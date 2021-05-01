TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 2nd May

Line of Duty is just one of the gems on today...

Strap yourself in… it’s the final Line of Duty, there’s a special Second World War-themed Antiques Roadshow, and Lucille uses cutting-edge technology to help a mum-to-be in this week’s Call the Midwife. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Antiques Roadshow, 7pm, BBC1

There are no forgotten masterpieces or valuable vases in this special edition of the vintage TV show, instead Fiona Bruce introduces us to treasures of a different kind – mementos and the stories behind them, documenting the aftermath of the Second World War. Filmed at Coventry Cathedral, itself destroyed by German bombs during the conflict, this is a fascinating history lesson – of Coventry, of the war further afield and of the individual items and their owners. Of course, these objects are just as priceless as a Ming vase, and range from a ball gown also used as a bed in a POW camp in the Far East, to a Luftwaffe pilot’s compass.

★★★★ LP

Line of Duty, 9pm, BBC1

‘This thing has been driving me mad for years!’ shouts Hastings in a curveball-packed finale, and after having our minds boggled by scraps of tantalising information, acronyms and cheeky red herrings, it’s hard not to agree – but we’ve still loved every second! Now, it all comes down to whether or not AC-12 can finally work out who was behind Gail Vella’s murder and if they’ll ever be able to identify the troublesome ‘Fourth Man’. As Ted declares in another fabulous Hastings-ism, ‘No one makes mugs of AC-12!’. We really hope he’s right!

★★★★★ CC

Call the Midwife, 8pm, BBC1

This drama is always superb when it explores medical breakthroughs of the time and that’s certainly the case tonight with mum-to-be Patricia (a lovely guest turn from Emmerdale’s Sandra Marvin) and the symptoms she’s experiencing. But Lucille (Leonie Elliott) delves into some cutting-edge research to come up with a possible diagnosis, although her dedication to her work means she isn’t leaving much time for romance with Cyril… Meanwhile, Sister Hilda tackles another mystery when she meets a nervy young woman complaining of pains and sickness.

★★★★ CC

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Wellington Paranormal, seasons one to three, Sky Box Sets/NOW

Created by Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi and his long-time collaborator, Flight of the Conchords’ Jemaine Clement, this New Zealand mockumentary is a spin-off from their horror spoof What We Do in the Shadows and centres on two clueless cops (Mike Minogue and Karen O’Leary) investigating supernatural incidents in and around the capital.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Pet Sematary, 10pm, C4

Jason Clarke and Amy Seimetz are parents to two kids who lead their big-city family out to the countryside of Maine to start a new life in this second adaptation of the Stephen King horror. On their property lies a cemetery for the locals’ pets, but beyond that there’s a more sinister location… Although a marked improvement on the 1989 film, this incarnation is still serviceable rather than stellar. What it does have, though, is fine acting chops from the leads, bolstered by John Lithgow’s neighbour, there to recount the supernatural lore of the place.

Live sport

Motorsport: Portuguese Grand Prix from 1.30pm (start-time 3pm), Sky Sports F1/NOW (highlights, 7.30pm, C4)

from 1.30pm (start-time 3pm), Sky Sports F1/NOW (highlights, 7.30pm, C4) Scottish Premiership Football: Rangers v Celtic 11am (k-o 12pm), Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Football/NOW

11am (k-o 12pm), Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Football/NOW Premiership Football: Manchester United v Liverpool 4pm (k-o 4.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

