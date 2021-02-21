TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 21st February

Bloodlands is just one of the gems on today...

James Nesbitt stars in new drama Bloodlands, Chris Packham reveals some Animal Einsteins, and it’s the final Finding Alice. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.

Chris Packham’s Animal Einsteins, 8pm, BBC2

‘Birdbrain’ turns out to be a total misnomer as Chris Packham begins a series on animal intelligence with a crow fashioning and using a hooked tool, while a starling watches and learns another bird’s clever trick. We also see bees that are trained to play football (yes, really) and chimps’ remarkable feats of memory, as well as learning how new hunting strategies are passed between pods of humpback whales. Best of all, we get to see Chris interacting with various species, including his poodles Sid and Nancy!

★★★★ IM

Bloodlands, 9pm, BBC1

Jed Mercurio’s Line of Duty has kept us glued to our screens as we sought to know: ‘Who is H?’. Now he’s executive producer on this thriller which will have us asking: ‘Who is Goliath?’. Set in Belfast, it stars James Nesbitt as Tom Brannick, a detective who must confront his past when tracking down a mythical assassin code-named Goliath. The actor brings strength and sincerity to Brannick, and with twists and an almighty cliffhanger at the end of episode one, this looks like another Sunday-night hit!

★★★★ VW

Finding Alice, 9pm, ITV

Before she can even think about trying to have Harry’s baby, Alice must make amends with her fractured family. Top of her to-do list is to win over Harry’s parents, Minnie and Gerry, but after an almighty bust-up with her daughter Charlotte, Alice finds herself lonelier than ever without her ally. A party to bring everyone together should do the trick, but when Harry’s secret son George arrives, Alice uncovers yet another monumental secret that leaves her with more questions than answers. Roll on series two!

★★★★ RM

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Parks and Recreation, seasons one to seven, Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

This witty, feel-good sitcom centres on sunny, can-do mid-level bureaucrat Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), who is immensely proud of her Indiana home town of Pawnee. Leslie is surrounded by an equally likeable and eccentric group of characters played by, among others, Chris Pratt and Nick Offerman.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Isle of Dogs, 6.05pm, C4

After the success of his stop-frame animated adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Fantastic Mr Fox, director Wes Anderson utilises the technique again, this time with an original story about a boy searching for his dog. This being an Anderson movie, that means idiosyncrasy is the name of the game, as this Japan-set feature has a host of dry-humoured talking mutts voiced by the likes of Bryan Cranston, Jeff Goldblum, Edward Norton and Scarlett Johansson. It all comes together as a smart, funny, wildly imaginative film made with a true love of craft and precision.

Live sport

Australian Open Tennis: Men’s Singles Final 8.20am, Eurosport 1 (highlights, 1.50pm, BBC1)

8.20am, Eurosport 1 (highlights, 1.50pm, BBC1) Premier League Football: West Ham v Spurs 11.30am (k-o 12pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

11.30am (k-o 12pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV Premier League Football: Arsenal v Man City 4.15pm (k-o 4.30pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

