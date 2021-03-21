TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 21st March

Line of Duty is just one of the gems on today...

Mother of God – Line of Duty is back, John Barrowman brings us some All Star Musicals, and there’s new Midsomer Murders to solve. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

All Star Musicals, 6.30pm, ITV

Get ready with those jazz hands… for one night only, six famous faces will be hoping to razzle-dazzle ’em as ITV’s All Star Musicals is back! John Barrowman hosts as EastEnders’ Luisa Bradshaw-White, TV judge Robert Rinder, W1A’s Jessica Hynes, Breaking Dad’s Barney Walsh, This Morning’s Dr Ranj Singh and broadcaster Robert Peston take to the stage to perform a well-known song from a popular musical, under the watchful eyes of West End stars Elaine Paige, Trevor Dion Nicholas and Samantha Barks. The perfect show to whet our appetites for when theatres re-open.

★★★★ VW

Line of Duty, 9pm, BBC1

It’s been two years since we last caught up with anti-corruption gang AC-12 but the fabulously intense opener to this sixth run is definitely worth the wait as it hits the ground running. While Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) is feeling rather sidelined after the awkward questions into his own behaviour in the previous series, the team are soon looking into the actions of a tricksy new adversary, DCI Joanne Davidson (a wonderfully unfathomable turn from The Victim’s Kelly Macdonald), whose strange decision during a murder case rings alarm bells…

★★★★★ CC

Midsomer Murders, 8pm, ITV

There’s definitely a buzz in the air when DCI Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) and DS Jamie Winter (Nick Hendrix) return to solve another batch of murders in the chocolate-box setting of Midsomer. Griff Rhys Jones stars as pompous lord of the manor Ambrose Deddington, who runs a honey-making business with his snooty sister Tamara, (Imogen Stubbs). However, when Ambrose’s beloved beehives are attacked, a sinister mystery unfolds and more than one villager will be breathing their last! Former Corrie actors Wendi Peters and Derek Griffiths also star.

★★★★★ TL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Malcolm in the Middle, seasons 1-7, All 4

Before Breaking Bad and Your Honor, Bryan Cranston was best known as the loving but inept dad in this endearing sitcom starring Frankie Muniz, with his wife (Jane Kaczmarek) left to keep their three sons in line.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Wonder, 3.20pm, C4

The bestselling – and multi-award-winning – Young Adult novel Wonder by RJ Palacio is adapted for the big screen in this heartwarming drama about tolerance and acceptance. Auggie, a boy born with a facial deformity, attends school for the first time aged 10 after years of being home-schooled. Room’s Jacob Tremblay is touching as Auggie, while Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson bring charm to the roles of his parents.

Live sport

Scottish Premiership Football: Celtic v Rangers 11am (k-0 12noon), Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football/NOW TV

11am (k-0 12noon), Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football/NOW TV FA Cup Football: Chelsea v Sheffield United 1.15pm (k-o 1.30pm), BBC1

1.15pm (k-o 1.30pm), BBC1 FA Cup Football: Leicester City v Manchester United 4.30pm (k-o 5pm), BBC1

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Line of Duty on TV tonight – that’s Sunday nights sorted for the next few weeks!

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!