TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 24th January

Simon Reeve remembers some of his Incredible Journeys, there are more revelations about Harry’s secret life in Finding Alice, and it’s the first skate-off in Dancing on Ice. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.

Finding Alice, 9pm, ITV

There’s nothing simple or straightforward about death, as Alice (Keeley Hawes) continues to discover. She was left shaken when a young lad turned up claiming to be her dead husband Harry’s estranged son. But before Alice can process that revelation, there’s the small matter of the funeral to deal with, which leaves her yet again at loggerheads with Harry’s parents Minnie (Gemma Jones) and Gerry (Kenneth Cranham). Meanwhile, the cops study the CCTV footage of the night Harry died and Charlotte drops another bombshell, which leaves Alice with some more unanswered questions about Harry’s secret life…

Incredible Journeys with Simon Reeve, 8pm, BBC2

The first of Simon Reeve’s four-part look back over his globetrotting exploits focuses on some of the remarkable people he’s encountered on his travels. They include Jahangir, a 10-year-old boy working in the searing heat of a glass factory in Bangladesh, and Amy, a homeless woman living inside a railway bridge in Los Angeles. There’s also a terrifying dash across the Burmese border with a human rights campaigner, and a stay in a £10,000-per-night luxury hotel in Mexico. A fascinating retrospective whose reflections on global inequality are a reminder of how, even in the worst of times, we have much to be thankful for.

Dancing on Ice, 6pm, ITV

The return of this much-loved show has been just what we needed. Tonight we’ll see the remaining celebrities skate – ex-Coronation Street star Faye Brookes, former Olympic hurdler Colin Jackson, TOWIE’s Billie Shepherd, musician and presenter Myleene Klass and DJ Sonny Jay. And there’s extra pressure with the first skate-off – who’ll be the first to leave the ice?

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Bridgerton, series one, Netflix

If you still haven’t caught up with it, Shonda Rhimes’ sumptuous drama is wonderful escapism about the complicated love lives of aristocratic families in the Regency era. Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) pretend to be a couple to ward off admirers.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Light Between Oceans, 11.35pm (not NI), BBC2

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander fell for each other on the set of this drama based on the novel by ML Stedman, and later married, so no wonder their on-screen chemistry became such a talking point. In the aftermath of World War One, a childless couple find a newborn baby abandoned in a rowboat that washes ashore near the lighthouse they live in.

Live sport

FA Cup Football: Chelsea v Luton Town 11.45am (k-o 12pm), BBC1

11.45am (k-o 12pm), BBC1 FA Cup Football: Manchester Utd v Liverpool 4.30pm (k-o 5pm), BBC1

