TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 25th April

Call the Midwife is just one of the gems on today...

Sister Frances gets a few life lessons in Call the Midwife this week, more edge-of-your-seat drama in the penultimate Line of Duty, and Guy Martin completes his training in Battle of Britain. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Line of Duty, 9pm, BBC1

If we revealed even the tiniest scrap of information about the fallout from last week’s cliffhanger confrontation between Joanne, Kate and Ryan, we’d be subjected to a Regulation 15 Notice and a grilling from DCS Patricia Carmichael before you could say ‘Mother of God!’ So all we can divulge is that this penultimate episode is an absolute humdinger with twists and turns as AC-12 deal with the shocking consequences. But, as his compulsory retirement grows ever nearer, Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) is throwing caution to the wind in his last-ditch attempt to expose deep-rooted corruption at the heart of the force before he’s ousted…

★★★★★ CC

Call the Midwife, 8pm, BBC1

Much as we love seeing the highs and lows of life in Poplar, we’ve been enjoying Trixie’s time among the smart set at the private clinic. But there are worrying developments as new mum Fiona returns feeling decidedly under the weather, and Trixie also gathers some new details about the clinic to pass on to Sister Julienne. The always wonderful actor Ella Bruccoleri is in the spotlight, meanwhile, as Sister Frances reflects on her lack of worldliness. Sister Hilda reckons that reading women’s magazines might prove beneficial!

★★★★ CC

‘If we are in the aeroplane and I say bail out, it won’t be a joke,’ instructs former RAF pilot Mark with a seriousness that stops the usually cheerful Guy in his tracks. Guy is at Goodwood in West Sussex, the UK’s only air combat training school, as his dogfighting lessons are ramped up a notch. And while he impresses his teachers with his quick thinking and determination, the real test is how he fares when he takes to the sky in an actual Hurricane against a Messerschmitt 109. Has he really got what it takes to be a 1940s fighter pilot?

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Friday Night Dinner, seasons one to six, All 4

Paul Ritter, who died on 5 April, aged 54, is the patriarch of an idiosyncratic Jewish family who get together for the traditional Friday night dinner in this quirky comedy co-starring Tamsin Greig, Simon Bird and Tom Rosenthal.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Dangerous Liaisons, 10pm, BBC2 (not NI)

Glenn Close and John Malkovich head the cast in the Oscar-winning 18th-century tale of lust, betrayal and revenge. Fans at the ready…

Live sport

EFL Cup Final: Man City v Tottenham 4pm (k-o 4.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Call the Midwife on TV tonight – it’s good to have you back!

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!