TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 27th December

The first instalment of Black Narcissus is just one of the gems today...

Black Narcissus promises to have you hooked from the first episode, while Ant and Dec are reunited with Cat Deeley for The Story of SM:TV Live. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Black Narcissus, 9pm, BBC1

An order of nuns opens a school in the Himalayas in the 1930s in this new adaptation of Rumer Godden’s classic novel. Sister Clodagh (Gemma Arterton) leads the mission but when they reach their setting, the Palace of Mopu, it’s clear the place has a troubled past. Soon, Sister Clodagh realises the haunting location is having a profound effect on them all. Boasting a stellar cast including the late Dame Diana Rigg and Jim Broadbent, and jaw-dropping scenery, this epic treat is showing on three consecutive nights.

★★★★ NH

The Story of SM:TV Live, 8pm, ITV

Two decades ago, it suddenly became cool for grown-ups to tune into Saturday morning kids’ TV. That was thanks to Ant McPartlin, Declan Donnelly, Cat Deeley and a little show called SMTV: Live expertly combining kid-friendly antics with smart humour and irreverence – it struck gold with audiences of all ages. In this one-off special (first shown yesterday morning in the old SM:TV slot) Ant, Dec and Cat reunite to look back at the show that changed their careers, and enjoy classic clips of Chums, Challenge Ant, Wonkey Donkey and more…

★★★★ SP

Back to the 80s, 9pm, C4

To celebrate the four decades of C4, famous faces look at the rule-breaking channel’s history, beginning with Sir Lenny Henry and the 1980s. Within days of Countdown kicking things off, moral guardian Mary Whitehouse was complaining about blasphemy on Brookside, music show The Tube had become a hit and The Comic Strip Presents… had introduced the nation to a new generation of comedians. Over the next four nights watch out for Vic Reeves on the 90s, Davina McCall on the noughties and Jimmy Carr on the 2010s.

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Fall, BBC iPlayer, series 1 to 3

If you’re looking for a gripping new box set to get your teeth into this Christmas, then look no further than The Fall on BBC iPlayer. The series, set in Northern Ireland, sees DSI Stella Gibson (Gillian Anderson) called in to solve a grisly Belfast murder. The series also stars Jamie Doran, better known as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades film series, who gives a chilling portrayal of killer Paul Spector.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Singin’ in the Rain, 10.45pm, BBC4

Still one of the greatest movies about movies, this musical holds up well thanks to cracking tunes and boisterous performances. Gene Kelly is famous for splashing away through the title’s song, though perhaps fewer realise he had a fever when he danced the number. As co-director, he was hard on the cast, with co-star Debbie Reynolds, just 19 at the time, suffering bloody feet as a result of Kelly’s perfectionism in the dance numbers. That eye for detail paid off, though, as over time this initially modest hit was recognised as the classic it is.

★★★★★ NP

Live sport

Renault Super Sunday: Leeds United v Burnley, 11.30am, Sky Sports

11.30am, Sky Sports Renault Super Sunday: West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion, 2pm, Sky Sports

2pm, Sky Sports Renault Super Sunday: Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion, 4.15pm, Sky Sports

4.15pm, Sky Sports Renault Super Sunday: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur, 7pm, Sky Sports

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss the first instalment of Black Narcissus with its all-star cast.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!