TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 28th February

Detectives McDonalds & Dodds are back on the case, Attenborough’s Life in Colour bursts onto our screens, and it’s a tense Bloodlands. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.

We all delight in the astonishing array of colours on display in the animal kingdom, but do we ever think about why a flamingo is pink or why a male mandrill has such a dazzlingly bright face? All

is revealed in the opening instalment of Sir David Attenborough’s two-part look at how the natural world uses colour, from the poison-dart frog whose brilliant tones warn predators just how toxic it is, to male hummingbirds and birds-of-paradise who flaunt their colourful feathers to seduce a female. Meanwhile, state-of-the-art cameras give us the chance to experience what it is like for a butterfly to see ultraviolet patterning on flowers or a potential mate. A magical watch.

★★★★★ CC

McDonald & Dodds, 8pm, ITV

It’s back to the 1980s (you’ll see) as the detective pair return for three new episodes. Patsy Kensit, Martin Kemp, Cathy Tyson and Rupert Graves star as friends enjoying a hot-air balloon trip with another friend – who winds up dead. McDonald and Dodds (Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins) are joined in their investigating by the Air Accident Investigation Branch’s meticulous Roy Gilbert (Rob Brydon), who is a lot like Dodds! A fun caper to kick off the series with a twist you won’t see coming…

★★★★ VW

Bloodlands, 9pm, BBC1

The tension builds in the second episode of this thriller when the identities of the bodies on the island are revealed and DCI Tom Brannick (James Nesbitt) resolves to find out the truth about legendary serial killer Goliath. Brannick visits Adam Corry (Ian McElhinney), the ailing brother of one of Goliath’s victims, who reveals why he thinks he was targeted by the elusive assassin during The Troubles more than 20 years ago. However, Brannick soon suspects Adam knows more than he’s letting on and, when he pushes him for answers, stark home truths are revealed. Elsewhere, Brannick is rattled when the hunt for IRA man Pat Kennan’s kidnapper puts his own family in jeopardy…

★★★★ VW

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Behind Her Eyes, Netflix

No marriage is perfect, but few couples share as many dark secrets as David (Tom Bateman) and his partner Adele (Eve Hewson), the mysterious pair at the centre of this dark psychological thriller. Based on the bestselling novel by Sarah Pinborough, this six-part series is told through the eyes of single mum Louise (Grantchester’s Simona Brown), who becomes ensnared in their web of deceit when she falls for David. The lead couple are at their sinister best in this rollicking tale with a final twist that will leave your jaw on the floor…

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Gifted, 9pm, Film4

An engaging comedy drama starring Chris Evans as a stubbly boat repairer in Florida who has been raising alone his seven-year-old mathematical genius of a niece, Mckenna Grace. Then his estranged mother (Lindsay Duncan) turns up to seek custody of the child, claiming Evan’s easy-going care of Grace amounts to negligence. The film is undeniably contrived and manipulative, but it is put across with much charm and humour.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Chelsea v Man Utd 4pm (k-o 4.30pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

