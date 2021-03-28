TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 28th March

Line of Duty is just one of the gems on today...

Kate’s on the case of Joanne Davidson in Line of Duty, there’s something fishy going on in Midsomer Murders, and Sky Documentaries looks at the life of Tina Turner. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Midsomer Murders, 8pm, ITV

There’s a touch of the Loch Ness Monster in tonight’s episode. The beautiful lake of Solomon George is home to a beast of a fish nicknamed Ahab, which anglers from all over the world are keen to glimpse. But as a competition to catch Ahab begins, and with £20k prize money up for grabs, there’s murder and mayhem when hundreds of runners descend on the area for an extreme obstacle race. DS Winter is one of the participants donning his lycra, while the guest cast includes Nitin Ganatra (EastEnders’ Masood), Nicola Stephenson, Vincent Franklin and Aneurin Barnard.

★★★★★ TL

Line of Duty, 9pm, BBC1

With her surprising private life and glimpses of steeliness, we don’t know what to make of AC-12’s new target, DCI Joanne Davidson (Kelly Macdonald). But as an enquiry is launched into Operation Lighthouse and whether police misconduct is behind journalist Gail Vella’s murder remaining unsolved, AC-12 are keen to learn more about Joanne, and Kate finds herself in an awkward spot when Steve asks her for the inside track on her new boss. Meanwhile, the team’s research into the stories Gail was working on before her murder uncovers some surprises…

★★★★ CC

Tina, 9pm, Sky Documentaries/NOW

Tina Turner fans might think they know all about the music icon’s life and career. After all, there have been books, a film and even a musical about the star. But tonight’s definitive new feature-length film hears from Tina herself, as she details the extent of the violent abuse she suffered from her first husband, Ike Turner, and reveals the truth about her troubled relationship with her mum, Zelma. We also hear from those closest to Tina, including her husband Erwin Bach, and her late son Craig, who died in 2018. A moving and ultimately uplifting tribute to the queen of rock’n’roll…

★★★★★ HD

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Big Bang Theory, seasons one-12, Netflix

Kaley Cuoco, currently starring in Sky One’s The Flight Attendant, came to fame in this popular, long-running US sitcom. She plays aspiring actor Penny, who lives across the hall from brilliant but socially awkward physicists Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons).

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Wonder Woman, 6.15pm, ITV2

Director Patty Jenkins has created a terrific superhero origin movie with something rarely found in the genre: heart. The impressive Gal Gadot plays the Amazonian princess who leaves her secret homeland to travel with pilot Chris Pine and become involved in the First World War, knocking a few men’s heads together along the way. It’s exciting, action-packed stuff, but it’s also amusing and touching, helping the first female-led superhero movie to be an inspiring experience.

Live sport

World Cup Football: England v Albania 4.10pm (k-o 5pm), ITV

4.10pm (k-o 5pm), ITV Football: Northern Ireland v USA 4.55pm (k-o 5.05pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW

4.55pm (k-o 5.05pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW World Cup Football: Israel v Scotland 7.30pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Line of Duty on TV tonight – just what is Joanne Davidson up to?

