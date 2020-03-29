TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 29th March

What is Dan hiding? The Nest is really digging its claws in now…

The Nest – the five-part thriller really gets into its stride. Plus: Belgravia makes perfect Sunday viewing and The Good Karma Hospital is a welcome dose of sunshine. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Belgravia, 9pm, ITV

James Trenchard is not a happy bunny! Aside from the palpable tension with peeved wife Anne because he didn’t tell her he’s been hanging out with their secret grandson Charles, he’s now worried his hard-won social standing will be scuppered, if their connection to Charles is made public. James’ son Oliver (Richard Goulding) isn’t helping, and he’s growing increasingly jealous about the mysterious closeness between Charles and his dad. But while the rest of the Trenchards are in the doldrums, Oliver’s wife Susan is all aquiver after flirting with naughty John Bellasis. And with help from canny maid Speer (the brilliant Bronagh Gallagher), she tries to arrange another meeting. ★★★★ CC

The Nest, 9pm, BBC1

There are shock twists and a devastating revelation as the gripping five-part thriller continues tonight. Millionaire businessman Dan (Martin Compston) is left reeling when volatile teenager Kaya (Mirren Mack), who has agreed to be a surrogate for him and his wife Emily (Sophie Rundle) unleashes her reckless and violent side while she is three months pregnant with their baby. But it turns out that he’s got more to worry about when a body found in the River Clyde is identified, and tenacious young journalist Eleanor (Katie Leung) starts delving into his business dealings. What secrets is Dan hiding and what’s the story behind Kaya’s mysterious tattoo? Prepare to gasp at your screens! ★★★★★ TL

Race Across the World, 8pm, BBC2

‘Nothing’s ever easy, is it?’ remarks Dom as this week the teams try to get to Puno in Peru. If you’ve been watching the series, you’ll know that’s a massive understatement. The borders have closed in Ecuador, one of the teams lost their money, and this week they’re at risk of altitude sickness. And that’s all before Jen’s given us one of her Bridget Jones-style updates on when she last showered, slept in a bed or changed her underwear. But then we’re reminded that little moments, such as Emon and Jamiul enjoying dinner with fishermen, or Dom and Lizzie lighting a candle in a Lima church for their grandmother, are what make it all worthwhile. ★★★★★ JP

The Teacher, All4

Undercover teacher Pawel arrives at a new school to investigate the disappearance of three students, as series two of this Polish drama begins. Once he arrives, however, he discovers the three have all returned safe and sound, but something is still odd at the elite school. The three are obviously lying about where they have been… It takes a while to get going, but the pace picks up as one student takes matters into his own hands. ★★★ JL

The Good Karma Hospital, 8pm, ITV

There are several compelling storylines to follow as Ruby clashes with Ram over the treatment at home of a troubled patient fending off property developers; Lydia gets increasingly involved in the aftermath of the acid attack; Edmund’s quest comes to an end; and Gabriel must tread carefully as he deals with his old flame. There’s also light relief from Greg as he tries to figure out how he can re-open his beach bar. ★★★★ IM

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Line of Duty, Series 1-5, iPlayer



After the Sport Relief spoof, it’s a good time to return to the “real” work of police anti-corruption unit AC-12, led by Superintendent Hastings (Adrian Dunbar). The deep-rooted links to organised crime are apparent from the first series with Lennie James.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens, 3.50pm, ITV

Phew. Massive sighs of relief all round when this second reboot of the sci-fi franchise landed, exceeding even the huge expectations that had been building ever since that teaser-trailer featuring John Boyega. Star Wars has suddenly remembered it’s an adventure, and this is a properly thrilling one. And it’s great to see the old crew (Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher) and the new one (Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver) slotting together so seamlessly. Feel the force! ★★★★★ SM

