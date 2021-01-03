TV tonight: Our highlights for Sunday 3rd January

The Serpent is one of the gems on tonight...

The second episode of BBC thriller The Serpent is on, plus Bradley Walsh is back with a new series of Beat the Chasers – complete with a fancy new studio. Here’s what else you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

The Serpent, 9pm, BBC1

There’s a twisted love story at the heart of this dark series and we get a glimpse of how Marie-Andrée Leclerc’s obsession with Charles Sobhraj began in tonight’s episode. The young Canadian had been on holiday with her fiancé in India when she fell under the spell of a handsome stranger who claimed to have been a war photographer, and within months she was an accomplice to murder. It’s a tale of loneliness and insecurity, which Jenna Coleman does well to portray in a handful of scenes, but sympathy for Marie-Andrée evaporates as she slips deeper into her own delusion and becomes Sobhraj’s puppet. ★★★★ RF

Beat the Chasers, 9pm, ITV

Bradley Walsh is back with The Chase’s popular spin-off as new contestants take on the Chasers for the chance to win a huge prize. The more Chasers they face, the more money at stake. But The Beast, The Sinnerman, The Governess, The Vixen and The Dark Destroyer have upped their game – they’ve even had buzzer practice in lockdown! Look out for a futuristic new set, complete with a gladiator-style entrance tunnel that the contestants must walk through. Continues all week. ★★★★ HD

The Great, 9pm, C4

It’s not often we praise a show for leaving accuracy at the door, but this ten-part satirical take on the story of Catherine the Great (from Tony McNamara, co-writer of The Favourite) favours comedy over history and is all the better for it. Elle Fanning plays Catherine, naive bride of petulant man-child Peter III (Nicholas Hoult, on scene-stealing form), who discovers the Emperor sees her as merely a means to an heir. Then right-hand woman Marial (Phoebe Fox) helps Catherine realise she can seize power for herself… ★★★★★ SP

The Cry, BBC iPlayer, series one

This four-part BBC thriller, starring Victoria favourite Jenna Coleman, is a drama not to be missed. When Joanna and Alistair travel to Australia with their baby son, Noah, they are bracing themselves to fight for custody of Alistair’s daughter. But soon their lives start to unravel when they face an unthinkable tragedy. However, not everything is as it seems, and soon Joanna is about to discover that the truth is far worse than she could have ever imagined.

Dirty Dancing, C5, 2.25pm

What better way to spend a winter afternoon than watching this surprise smash hit of 1987. The classic romantic drama stars Jennifer Grey as a holidaying teen who enjoys mildly scandalous fling with a dance instructor, played by the legendary Patrick Swayze. ★★★

Burnley v Fulham, 12pm, Sky Sports

12pm, Sky Sports Newcastle v Leicester, 2.15pm, Sky Sports

2.15pm, Sky Sports Chelsea v Manchester City, 4.30pm Sky Sports

Don’t miss the second instalment of The Serpent – it’s the BBC drama everyone is talking about.

