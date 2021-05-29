TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 30th May

Call the Midwife is just one of the gems on today...

There's a special celebration of Call the Midwife, Piers Morgan remembers 100 Life Stories, and Professor Brian Cox embarks on Adventures in Space and Time.

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Piers Morgan’s 100 Life Stories, 9pm, ITV

It’s 12 years since Sharon Osbourne was subjected to the first Life Stories grilling by grand inquisitor Piers Morgan, and the guest list on his show is impressive. This week Piers reaches the milestone of his 100th interview and, in this one-off, he looks back at memorable moments from the series. It’s Labour leader Keir Starmer’s turn in the hot seat this Tuesday, but Boris Johnson has yet to accept his invitation to appear…

★★★★ IM

Call the Midwife, 8pm, BBC1

We can’t believe it’s the end of the series, but this cracking finale has everything you could wish for. Megan Cusack proves what a fabulous addition she has been as fiery Nancy, when there are poignant repercussions from the pupil midwife’s announcement. Trixie and Sister Frances are on wonderful fighting form as they cause a stink about local tenements, and Nurse Crane deals with a moving birth. Plus there are lovely moments when the Turners prepare Tim for medical school. Stay tuned for Special Delivery at 9pm, a look back at a decade of our favourite TV midwives!

★★★★★ CC

Brian Cox’s Adventures in Space and Time, 9pm, BBC2

Professor Brian Cox looks back at over a decade of making TV shows that pose some of the most profound questions about the human race and the universe we live in. Using clips from his previous shows, he sets out to answer some of the most difficult questions including: do little green men really exist? Will we ever be able to live on other planets? And what really is gravity? Prepare for your mind to be blown.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Hour, seasons one and two, Acorn TV/Amazon Prime Video/BritBox

Ben Whishaw is far removed from his current role as a gangster in Fargo in this 2011/12 drama. Although both shows are set in the 1950s, here Whishaw plays a dedicated BBC journalist caught up in a conspiracy.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, 5.20pm, C4

Forget Peter Parker, there’s a new Spider-Man in town, and another, and another… in this edgy Oscar-winning animated spin on the Marvel staple. The ‘real’ Spider-Man does appear, but our hero is African-American student Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) who, after getting bitten by a radioactive arachnid, becomes a new version of the webslinger and meets a whole raft of Spideys from other dimensions. Familiar and fresh at the same time, a great family film for Bank Holiday Weekend.

Live sport

League One Play-Off Final: Blackpool v Lincoln City 2.30pm (k-o 3pm), Sky Sports Football/Sky Sports Main Events/NOW

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Call the Midwife on TV tonight – here’s to another 10 years

