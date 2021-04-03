TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 4th April

Line of Duty is just one of the gems on today...

AC-12 comes under scrutiny in Line of Duty, The Crown’s Josh O’Connor stars in Romeo & Juliet on Sky Arts, and it’s Halloween in Midsomer Murders. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Romeo & Juliet, 9pm, Sky Arts/NOW

The Crown’s Josh O’Connor and Chernobyl’s Jessie Buckley are electric as the star-crossed lovers in this brilliant adaptation of Shakespeare’s famous tragedy. Originally intended for the stage but cancelled due to COVID-19, instead the National Theatre filmed the production at its Lyttelton Theatre in London. A strong supporting cast includes Adrian Lester, Deborah Findlay and an impressive Tamsin Greig as an austere Lady Capulet.

★★★★ SP

Line of Duty, 9pm, BBC1

Accusations are flying about now as AC-12’s enquiry into the Operation Lighthouse investigation and the increasingly shifty DCI Joanne Davidson gathers pace. But Hastings’ dogged persistence in the case is not appreciated by his bosses and he is also told to curb his obsession with looking for the rogue ‘fourth man’ previously known as ‘H’ because ‘it’s not about old battles’. When he retorts, ‘The name’s Hastings, I am the epitome of an old battle’, a collective cheer is sure to be heard! The pressure is also on Steve as Steph Corbett is now aware of his painkiller addiction. But will he escape a routine drugs test?

★★★★ CC

Midsomer Murders, 8pm, ITV

It’s Halloween in the picturesque village of Little Worthy, but the locals and tourists, who’ve come to stay in the glampsite, are terrified when a murder takes place in the adjacent woods. Mark Williams and Siobhan Redmond are great as married couple Pat and Ronnie Everett who’ve been coming to the campsite for the past 36 years but who vow to make this their last ever trip. Meanwhile, Barnaby and Winter discover the murderer was wearing a sinister wolf disguise and is already lining up their next victim!

★★★★ TL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Bates Motel, seasons one to five, BBC iPlayer

The Good Doctor’s Freddie Highmore found US TV fame playing the young Norman Bates in this contemporary prequel to 1960’s Psycho. It explores the dark, twisted relationship between the teenager and his mother, Norma (Vera Farmiga).

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Red Joan, 10pm, BBC2

With geriatric spies proving very popular at the moment (BBC4’s recent documentary Undercover OAP: The Mole Agent has been nominated for an Oscar), this film is inspired by another unlikely agent, Melita Norwood, a retired British civil servant living in Bexleyheath, who was exposed as a Russian spy in 1999 at the age of 86. Based on the novel Red Joan, Judi Dench plays Joan Stanley, who through a series of flashbacks remembers her life working on a British atomic bomb project in the 1930s – and supplying the Soviet Union with nuclear secrets.

Live sport

Rowing: The Boat Race 3pm, BBC1

