TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 6th June

Sean Bean and Stephen Graham star in unmissable new drama Time, Julianne Moore stars in Lisey's Story on Apple TV+, and it's the BAFTA TV Awards.

Lisey’s Story, Apple TV+

Stephen King has written a host of bestsellers, but Lisey’s Story is his most treasured work and now he’s adapted it into a spine-tingling tale that blends psychological horror with romance and elements of the supernatural. Julianne Moore leads a stellar cast as the widow of a successful writer who’s struggling with grief while being stalked by a sinister fan of her late husband. Then she begins to remember aspects of their marriage repressed for many years, and is drawn into a dream-like world.

★★★★ SMA

Time, 9pm, BBC1/BBC iPlayer (box set)

Sean Bean and Stephen Graham are two of our finest actors and they are both on top form in Jimmy McGovern’s brilliant and typically unflinching take on life in our prisons. Reticent teacher Mark (Sean) is a rookie prisoner trying to keep his head down and serve his sentence for accidentally killing a man, but a hellish baptism of fire awaits. On the other side of the bars, prison officer Eric (Stephen) is placed in an impossible situation. It’s not an easy watch, but definitely an unmissable one.

★★★★★ CC

The British Academy Television Awards, 7pm, BBC1

Richard Ayoade returns as host for the second year in a row, but this year’s ceremony at London’s Television Centre will be a bit more social than last year’s all-virtual affair. There will be stars attending in person, with nominees including Michaela Coel, Billie Piper and Paul Mescal all expected to be there – and comedian Tom Allen will be greeting the arrivals on the red carpet. The frontrunners for this year’s awards include Small Axe, I May Destroy You, I Hate Suzie, Adult Material and Normal People, all of which have picked up multiple nominations in the major categories…

★★★★ SP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Before We Die, seasons one and two, All 4

Not the new UK version on C4, but the original Swedish series. When her colleague disappears, detective Hanna (Marie Richardson) takes over his text-message contact with the undercover operative he has placed inside a crime syndicate.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again!, 8pm, ITV

Lily James got mixed reviews in The Pursuit of Love but she’s perfectly cast as young Donna in flashbacks of this ludicrously feelgood Mamma Mia! sequel. In the present, Amanda Seyfried returns (as Donna’s daughter Sophie), as do Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan and Stellan Skarsgård. But Cher steals the whole thing as a diva-ish grandma who makes a dramatic entrance by helicopter and immediately spots an old flame from years ago…

Live sport

International Football: England v Romania 4.15pm (k-o 5pm), ITV

4.15pm (k-o 5pm), ITV International Football: Luxembourg v Scotland 4.55pm (k-o 5pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW

