TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 7th February

Sheridan Smith hosts Musicals: The Greatest Show, The Ranganation is back, and the stars on Dancing on Ice continue to impress.

The Ranganation, 9pm, BBC2/BBC iPlayer

Romesh Ranagathan’s BAFTA-nominated topical comedy show is back for a third run. The last series was produced from Rom’s garage, but this time he’ll be back in the studio where he’s relieved not to be relying on his home wifi. Joining him from their homes will be 20 outspoken characters, plus two celebrity guests, who will also be beamed into the studio. Topics last series included homeschooling, dating apps and Romesh’s mum – expect more of the same, and no end of banter about the lighter side of lockdown. All previous episodes are available on BBC iPlayer, and you can also see Romesh in his Mongolian Misadventures at 9.45pm (not NI).

★★★★ MC

Musicals: The Greatest Show, 7.40pm, BBC1

Missing musical theatre? BBC1 has a treat in store! In tune with the times, tonight’s extravaganza sees host Sheridan Smith and guests joined by a socially distant BBC Concert Orchestra. Singers on the bill include Michael Ball (Hairspray) and Holby City’s Ramin Karimloo (Phantom) plus an exclusive by Ivano Turco (Cinderella). There’s also an interview with Elaine Paige, and Sheridan gives us a terrific rendition of Don’t Rain On My Parade from Funny Girl and performs a classic duet with Amanda Holden. Bravo BBC!

★★★★ ER

Dancing on Ice, 6pm, ITV

It goes without saying that we all need a little light entertainment right now, and this show is well and truly delivering as the Class of 2021 (those who are not injured, of course!) are arguably the most talented bunch to take to the ice in one series! While they’re all showing a certain amount of skill, there are some standouts, whether it’s the elegance of ex-Corrie star Faye Brookes, the fearlessness of Emmerdale’s Joe-Warren Plant or the personality of DJ Sonny Jay, this year’s show really does have all bases covered, and has certainly been eventful.

★★★★ VW

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

For the People, seasons one to two, Amazon Prime Video

Before Regé-Jean Page starred as the smouldering Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton, he played an ambitious, privileged assistant district attorney in Shonda Rhimes’ legal drama. Set in New York, it follows a group of newly qualified lawyers.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, 12.20am, C4

Director and star Ben Stiller turns James Thurber’s tale of a daydreamer into a dashing, feel-good comedy. He’s a Life magazine photo editor whose crush on colleague Kristen Wiig inspires him to invent outlandish scenarios in which he wows and woos her. But then he’s plunged into a real adventure as he undertakes a globetrotting search for a missing negative.

Live sport

Superbowl from 10pm, Sky Sports Main Event/BBC2/BBC1

