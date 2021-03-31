TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 1st April

My Years With the Queen is just one of the gems on today...

My Years With the Queen is a revealing and personal profile of Her Majesty, Dragons’ Den is back – and on BBC1, and the contestants go rogue on Taskmaster. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

Dragons’ Den, 8pm, BBC1

As well as a move to BBC1, Dragons’ Den has new opening titles and social-distancing measures in place. However, it’s not COVID that’s a concern for the Dragons in this week’s opener, but some worrying figures. Despite making a loss of £900k, a tea business offers just 1.5% of the company in exchange for investment, while the inventor of an eco-friendly straw alternative walks in with just £850 worth of sales to his name. Just because something looks like it hasn’t got wings, that doesn’t mean it won’t fly…

★★★★ MD

My Years With the Queen, 9pm, ITV

Our closest friends see us at our best and worst but what if your pal was the Queen? This candid documentary introduces us to Lady Pamela Hicks, a lifelong friend of the Queen who was a bridesmaid at her wedding, had a front-row seat at her coronation and was her lady-in-waiting. Wonderfully aristocratic and gossipy, Lady Pamela and her daughter, India, Princess Diana’s bridesmaid, spill the beans, including talking about tragedies such as the assassination of Lady Pamela’s father, Lord Mountbatten. Utterly engrossing.

★★★★★ CC

Taskmaster, 9pm, C4

Sometimes it takes a while for the contestants to feel comfortable answering back to Greg, but not so the cast of series 11 – in tonight’s prize task they take the bold decision to circumvent the Taskmaster entirely and decide for themselves how many points they deserve (it doesn’t ultimately work, but full marks for chutzpah). If the past 12 months have left you nostalgic for airport security queues, you’re in luck as Alex instructs the contestants to follow a series of specific instructions to get their luggage through a maze of retractable barriers…

★★★★ SP

Best box set to watch

The Big Bang Theory, seasons one-12, Netflix

Kaley Cuoco, currently starring in Sky One’s The Flight Attendant, came to fame in this popular, long-running US sitcom. She plays aspiring actor Penny, who lives across the hall from brilliant but socially awkward physicists Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons).

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Mauritanian, Amazon Prime Video

When Nancy Hollander (Jodie Foster) agrees to defend Guantanamo Bay detainee Mohamedou Ould Salahi (Tahir Rahim), she doesn’t care about his innocence or guilt, only that he gets a fair trial. Patriotic prosecutor Lt Col Stuart Couch (Benedict Cumberbatch) is also determined to bring the suspected al-Qaeda recruiter to justice. What unfolds is the shocking and harrowing true story of a man held without charge at the US military base for 14 years. Directed by Oscar-winning Kevin Macdonald, who helmed the recent ITV documentary 2020: The Story of Us.

Live sport

Rugby League: Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity 5.30pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Arena/NOW

5.30pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Arena/NOW Rugby League: Hull KR v St Helens 8pm (k-o 8.15pm), Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Arena/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 7.35pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 8pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

Happy viewing!