TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 10th June

On TV tonight The Hotel Inspector, Alex Polizzi, is back to turnaround the fortunes of a problematic pub, Dr Michael Mosley hosts the final 21 Day Body Turnaround and there’s money to burn in Billion Pound Bond Street. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

The Hotel Inspector, 9pm, C5

Alex Polizzi starts the new series in the small Dorset village of South Perrot. The Coach and Horses is a traditional pub with eight rooms, but despite its great location near many tourist hotspots and it being the only pub in the village, not even the locals use it as their local anymore. Alex quickly diagnoses the problem, but even she finds it tricky to tell the owners, James and Yvonne, that they need to smarten up, just as much as their pub does. Awkward conversation out of the way, Alex works her magic on transforming the tired old rooms and sets to work on turning the reluctant locals into regulars.

21 Day Body Turnaround with Michael Mosley, 9pm, C4

It’s amazing what the five volunteers in this series have achieved in just three weeks. In this final episode, cholesterol levels, blood pressure and weight have dropped dramatically, while happiness and energy are on the up. Dr Michael Mosley takes the fitter five back to the hill walk they attempted in week one with very different results. Even Chad, who 21 days ago had to stop halfway completely exhausted, has a new determination to beat the hill and make himself and his mum very proud. ★★★ JL

Billion Pound Bond Street, 9pm, ITV

There’s a chance to see how the other half live in tonight’s envy-inducing documentary that goes behind the scenes of London’s Bond Street, the most expensive retail street in Europe! While many of us have been strapped for cash during the pandemic, Britain’s super rich are estimated to have become 25 per cent richer – and they’re looking to spend their extra millions on designer handbags, flash cars, or even a £3.2 million diamond that’s on sale at luxury Bond Street jeweller Boodles. Meanwhile, at nearby auction house Bonhams, a Banksy print is snapped up for £250,000, while a vintage Ford Cougar that appeared in the Bond movie On Her Majesty’s Secret Service sells for £310,000. It seems not all high streets are struggling to survive… ★★★ HD

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Before We Die, seasons one and two, All 4

Not the new UK version on C4, but the original Swedish series. When her colleague disappears, detective Hanna (Marie Richardson) takes over his text-message contact with the undercover operative he has placed inside a crime syndicate.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

A Town Like Alice, 9pm, BBC4

Virginia McKenna and Peter Finch both won BAFTA awards for their roles in this harrowing Second World War drama based on the novel by Nevil Shute. In flashback, it tells the story of a group of women and children in Malaya who are prisoners of war, and the Australian soldier, also a prisoner, who tries to help them. On release in 1956, the film was one of the most popular of that year in the UK.

Live sport

Vitality T20 Blast Cricket , 6.55pm – 10.30pm. Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Athletics: Diamond League: Florence , 7pm – 9pm. BBC4

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 7.35pm

Emmerdale, 7pm and 8pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

