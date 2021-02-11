TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 11th February

Piers Morgan's Life Stories is just one of the gems on today...

Gemma Collins opens up to Piers in a new series of Life Stories, Giles and Monica experience Life Beyond the Lobby as they visit more Amazing Hotels, and it's Rob & Romesh vs Golf.

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby, 9pm, BBC2

Lockdown in February isn’t much fun, so this new series is like a balm for the soul… or totally envy-inducing, depending on your state of mind. Giles Coren and Monica Galetti get the plum job of visiting some of the world’s most remarkable hotels, starting tonight with Jade Mountain, St Lucia, which has been built on a steep cliff face with sweeping views of the Piton Mountains. Each room comes with its own ‘major-domo’ – or personal butler – who can be called 24 hours a day, and there are also staff to clean the individual tiles of each of the guest-room pools and to walk up and down the 250m beach serving drinks in 30 degree heat. Luxury comes at a cost, it seems, and not just the £2,700-a-night bill.

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, 9pm, ITV

When Piers Morgan grilled reality TV star Katie Price on Life Stories in 2009, ratings for his interview show rocketed. He’ll be hoping for similar this week, when TOWIE’s Gemma Collins is the first of five celebrities taking the hot seat for a new series. Gemma, 40, has gone on to star in her own reality show, while her troubled love life has been widely written about in the press. Piers, who also meets Chris Eubank, Trisha Goddard, Coleen Nolan and Rupert Everett in the new series, gets her to open up about that, and her rapid rise to fame.

Rob & Romesh vs Golf, 10pm, Sky One/NOW TV

Some say golf is a good walk ruined; others are addicted to clobbering that small ball as far as the eye can see. Comedian Rob Beckett is definitely in the latter camp; he’s recently taken up the sport and is hoping his pal Romesh Ranganathan will join him for a round or two. The pair start their golfing adventure in the home of golf, St Andrews. They also receive some much-needed help from Olympic champion Justin Rose, before they tee off at the BMW PGA Championship live on Sky Sports.

For the People, seasons one to two, Amazon Prime Video

Before Regé-Jean Page starred as the smouldering Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton, he played an ambitious, privileged assistant district attorney in Shonda Rhimes’ legal drama. Set in New York, it follows a group of newly qualified lawyers.

Hunter Killer, 9pm, Film4

Gerard Butler and Gary Oldman star in this 2018 action thriller about a submarine captain embroiled in the rescue of the Russian president.

FA Cup Football: Barnsley v Chelsea 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), BBC1

