TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 11th March

C4's search for fur-ever friends is back in The Dog House, Lorraine Kelly makes a Return to Dunblane, and it's the final Your Garden Made Perfect.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Return to Dunblane with Lorraine Kelly, 9pm, ITV

Lorraine Kelly has covered some tough stories, yet none haunt her in the same way as the terrible events that took place in the small Scottish town of Dunblane on 13 March 1996. In this powerful film, the TV presenter returns to the place where 16 five- and six-year-olds and their teacher were murdered by a crazed gunman, to hear the moving stories of those who lost their children. Many of the memories are almost too heartbreaking to bear, but the tale of how the parents found the strength to battle for gun law reform is inspirational.

★★★★★ SMA

The Dog House, 8pm, C4

There are more moving stories of potential dog owners hoping that their lives can be transformed with the perfect canine match as this feelgood show returns. Ryan and Katie, who don’t have children, are hoping a dog can fill the hole in their hearts. The possible matches are Sandy, a scruffy abandoned terrier and Kevin, a nervous French bulldog pup. Meanwhile, the Coxons are after a dog to boost the confidence of their youngest son, and grandmother Maggie wants to find a new best friend following the recent death of her husband.

★★★ HD

Your Garden Made Perfect, 8pm, BBC2

There have been some hit-and-miss transformations in this ambitious green-fingered makeover series, but this final redesign is the best yet. Chris and Mandy from Manchester want privacy and beauty in their overlooked and under-used plot. The winning designer does a spectacular job of reconfiguring the space to meet all of their needs for just over £20,000. In Wiltshire, small-space designer Joel Bird makes the most of a £1,000 budget to green up an awkwardly shaped gravel yard for first-time homeowners Ben and Elaine.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch

Buried By the Bernards, season one, Netflix

Unconventional is the only way to describe how the eccentric Bernard family run their budget-friendly funeral home business in Memphis. Larger-than-life characters and their warmth and humour is the emphasis rather than the sad business of death.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Split, 11.05pm, Film4

Writer and director M Night Shyamalan found his groove again with this 2016 psychological thriller in which a disturbed man kidnaps three teenage girls for nefarious reasons. But the abductor (played brilliantly by James McAvoy) has 23 very different and distinct personalities, some refusing to talk to the others. Of the victims, quiet self-harmer Casey (The Queen’s Gambit’s Anya Taylor-Joy) seems to be the likeliest one to escape, but she’s also the one who appears to have an affiliation with at least some of McAvoy’s characters. A solid, stripped-down nail-muncher.

Live sport

Golf: The Players Championship 11.30am, Sky Sports Golf/NOW TV

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 7.35pm

Emmerdale, 7pm & 8pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

Happy viewing!