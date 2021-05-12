TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 13th May

Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop & Power is just one of the gems on today...

The Little Mix singer opens up about racism in the music industry, it’s the penultimate episode of Taskmaster, and Anita Rani presents two more stories of being Saved by a Stranger. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop & Power, 9pm, BBC1

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, from Little Mix fame, opens up about racism in this personal documentary where she questions why the music industry is still predominantly white. Although she’s had a successful career, multiple hits and a series of sold-out stadiums, she’s always felt she was treated differently from her fellow bandmates because of the colour of her skin. Along the way she also meets fellow black female music artists, including ex Sugababe Keisha Buchanan and Alexandra Burke, who admits she was encouraged to have skin lightening treatment in her early career. But can Leigh-Anne get her own record label to help make a change?

Taskmaster, 9pm, C4

It’s the semi-final! Well, it’s the penultimate episode of the series, which is almost the same thing apart from the fact that nobody is getting eliminated (unless Greg and Alex are planning a major format twist that they’re keeping very close to their chests). There’s still time for the assembled funny people to add more points to their tallies on the series leaderboard (come on, Charlotte Ritchie, we still believe in you!) as Lee Mack receives a makeover, Jamali Maddix gets destructive, and confirmed milk-guzzler Mike Wozniak alerts Alex to the possible hazards posed by some dairy products.

Saved by a Stranger, 9pm, BBC2

Anita Rani helps two more individuals searching for special people from their pasts, including Goan-born Darryl, who suffered overt racism during the 1970s and wants to find the primary school teachers who provided him with a safe environment. We also hear from Falklands War veteran David, whose ship, the SS Atlantic Conveyor, was struck by two deadly Argentinian missiles in May 1982, leaving 12 dead. Having bottled up his feelings for years, David’s desperate to meet up with his fellow crewmates who survived the experience. But will anyone else want to open up such long buried wounds?

Peaky Blinders, seasons one to five, BBC iPlayer/ Netflix

Helen McCrory, who died on 16 April, aged 52, is phenomenal in this superb gangland drama, set in Birmingham in the 1920s, as Polly Gray, the formidable matriarch of the Shelby crime family and aunt to the leader of the Peaky Blinders, Tommy (Cillian Murphy).

War of the Worlds, 9pm Flim4

If you caught Tom Cruise on The Graham Norton Show recently, you’ll have seen him talking about the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick. Unfortunately since then, the release date has been put back again – it’s now due out in November. But you are never too far from a Cruise film, especially on Film4 this week. Tonight, there’s a double bill of Steven Spielberg’s War of the Worlds, followed by Second World War drama Valkeyrie. The week ends tomorrow with Legend, the 1985 film Tom starred in just a year before the original Top Gun made him a superstar.

Premier League: Aston Villa v Everton 5pm, (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/NOW



5pm, (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/NOW Premier League: Manchester United v Liverpool 8pm, (k-o 8.15pm), Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 7.40pm

Emmerdale, 7pm & 8pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

