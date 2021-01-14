TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 14th January

Death in Paradise is just one of the gems on tonight...

Episode two of Death in Paradise sees Neville and Florence getting on better than they thought they would, while a brand new series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK kicks off on BBC3. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Death in Paradise, 9pm, BBC1

This week’s episode looks set to be uncharacteristically short when Neville and Florence extract a confession before we even hit the 10-minute mark – but, of course, we should have known that nothing in Saint Marie is ever that simple! The deceased in this case is Professor Roger Harkness, leader of an archaeological dig alongside assistant prof Rebecca Morley (Call the Midwife’s Bryony Hannah) and student Ed Lancer (Our Girl’s Luke Pasqualino). Meanwhile, JP finds himself in repeated pursuit of wayward teen Marlon Pryce. ★★★★ SP

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, BBC3/BBC iPlayer

The first series of this show was a near-perfect replica of the American original (except for the cash prizes being substituted with a ‘Ru Peter badge’). Now all that remains to be seen is whether the second series will be, to quote Baga Chipz, ‘much bettah!’. Twelve new drag queens (sample names: Asttina Mandella, Ginny Lemon and Sister Sister) are on board to fight for the crown, and guest judge Elizabeth Hurley joins Ru, Michelle Visage and Graham Norton. ★★★★ SP

Hadrian’s Wall, 9pm, Channel 5

Started by the Roman emperor Hadrian to roughly mark the boundary between Britannia and unconquered Caledonia, Hadrian’s Wall continues to exert a grip on the imagination – The Wall in Game of Thrones was inspired by it. Robson Green joins a long list of enthusiasts to pull on his walking boots and trek the 73 miles coast to coast, east to west, starting today in Wallsend. ★★★ SM

Dynasties, series one, BBC iPlayer

If you enjoyed Meerkat: A Dynasties Special over Christmas, there’s plenty more where that came from as this breathtaking wildlife series devotes episodes to vulnerable species – chimpanzees, emperor penguins, lions, painted wolves and tigers.

Ice Cold in Alex, 4.35pm, Sony Movies Action

‘It was horrible,’ is how Sylvia Syms remembers working on this 1958 British war movie about four Brits and a South African trying to get an ambulance across the desert to Alexandria. Where, famously, an ice cold lager awaits. Sylvia was talking about working conditions in the desert in Libya (standing in for Egypt) rather than co-stars John Mills, Anthony Quayle and Harry Andrews, a perfect cast for a perfect film. ★★★★★ SM

Premier League Football: Arsenal v Crystal Palace 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

Don’t miss the second episode of Death in Paradise – the perfect escape for a Thursday evening.

