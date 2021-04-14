TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 15th April

Taskmaster is just one of the gems on today...

Frank of Ireland, 10pm, C4

Meet Frank – a thirtysomething Dubliner who lives at home, relies on pocket money, considers himself a musician and claims to be working on a concept album, with a song for all 32 counties of Ireland. He’s not! This new sitcom, written by and starring Gleeson brothers Brian (as Frank) and Domhnall (as Doofus) introduces a wealth of characters, namely Frank’s inappropriate mum Mary, on-off girlfriend Aine, best pal Doofus (the dumber to Frank’s dumb), and – in the final episode – a guest appearance from Brendan Gleeson – famous father to Brian and Domhnall! Unlike Frank, this comedy hits all the right notes.

★★★★★ ER

Taskmaster, 9pm, C4

The key to succeeding on Taskmaster is often to read the tasks very carefully, ensuring you haven’t missed any important details. However, it is possible to get too caught up in that side of things, as Lee Mack discovers to his cost tonight (although his belligerence as he attempts to get the others disqualified for not following the same rules as him is rhetoric worthy of the Supreme Court). Other highlights include a sewing bee for a bee, ‘face-based geometry’, and a thrilling final task that tests everyone’s reactions…

★★★★★ SP

Best box set to watch

The Goldbergs, seasons one to seven, All 4

George Segal, who died last month aged 87, plays the grandfather of future TV showrunner Adam Goldberg in this sitcom based on Goldberg’s experiences of growing up in Philadelphia in the 1980s. Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Jeff Garlin co-stars as Adam’s dad. Season eight is due on our screens soon – but with seven seasons to enjoy, there are lots of episodes to keep you entertained until then.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Animals, 9pm, Film4

It’s a wild ride as aspiring writer Laura (Strike’s Holliday Grainger) and American expat Tyler (Alia Shawkat) – flatmates and best friends – pursue a boozy, druggy, hedonistic existence in contemporary Dublin. But cracks in the pair’s bond develop when Laura starts dating a sober-sided classical pianist. Adapted by Emma Jane Unsworth from her novel and directed by Sophie Hyde, this raucous comedy will appeal to Fleabag fans even as it turns off others. The script crackles with snappy one-liners and there is just enough rueful wisdom to temper all the debauchery.

Live sport

Europa League Football: Slavia Prague v Arsenal 7.15pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 1

7.15pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 1 Europa League Football: Manchester United v Granada 7.15pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 7.35pm

Emmerdale, 7pm & 8pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

