TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 18th February

It’s the final Death in Paradise, Chris Eubank is in the hot seat on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, and Monica and Giles are staying at another Amazing Hotel. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, 9pm, ITV

Chris Eubank gave us one of the most memorable talk-show moments on the Mrs Merton Show in 1995, when he clammed up at Caroline Aherne’s saucy questions. This week the flamboyant former boxer is facing a grilling by Piers Morgan. Chris’ memories of a challenging upbringing shed light on his successful boxing career and the fame that followed. But the most remarkable exchange is between Chris and Michael Watson, who nearly died after their fight in 1991, and is in the studio audience.

★★★★ IM

Death in Paradise, 9pm, BBC1

A case seemingly solves itself in tonight’s finale as Emmet Peterson (Waking The Dead’s Wil Johnson) confesses to killing his friend, Gardenia Dujon (Black Narcissus’ Karen Bryson). But Emmet doesn’t recall what happened other than waking up at the scene of the crime holding a gun – and Neville and the team can’t find a motive. Neville’s obliged to arrest Emmet, but he decides to keep the investigation open. Meanwhile, as Florence arranges a date with an old school friend, Neville fears he has missed his chance to confess his feelings…

★★★★ SP

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby, 9pm, BBC2

We’d hazard a guess that readers are divided into those who see shows like this as escapism and those who want to throw something at the TV and shout ‘Beyond the lobby?! I’ve barely been beyond the front gate!’. For those in the former camp, this week Giles Coren and Monica Galetti visit the Swinton Estate in North Yorkshire; imagine a 21st-century Downton Abbey repurposed by the Crawleys as a hotel: roaring fires, cosy drawing rooms, afternoon tea in reception rooms and acres of parkland. Giles’ first job is to make guests aware of the activities on offer – from a cookery school to pony trekking – while Monica can’t progress until she’s found the elusive ‘boot room’…

★★★ JP

Best box set to watch

Superstore, seasons one to five, Netflix

Ugly Betty’s America Ferrera stars in an enjoyable comedy series centring on a group of employees at a megastore called Cloud 9 in St Louis, Missouri, which, like the American version of The Office, takes a few episodes before it hits its stride.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Edie, 9pm, BBC4

Sheila Hancock plays the eponymous character in this charming 2017 film about a gruff 83-year-old who wants to fulfil a lifelong ambition of climbing a Scottish mountain.

Live sport

Europa League Football: Real Sociedad v Man Utd 5.30pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport 1

5.30pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport 1 Europa League Football: Wolfsberger v Spurs 5.30pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport 2

5.30pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport 2 Europa League Football: Benfica v Arsenal 8pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2

8pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2 Europa League Football: Royal Antwerp v Rangers 8pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 3

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 7.35pm

Emmerdale, 7pm & 8pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

