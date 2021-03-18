TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 18th March

Piers Morgan's Life Stories is just one of the gems on today...

Coleen Nolan has an emotional encounter with Piers in the final Life Stories, Taskmaster is back, and Billy Monger takes on a Big Red Nose Day Challenge.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Taskmaster, 9pm, C4

Greg Davies returns to thoroughly abuse his temporary power over five funny folk who are attempting to impress him in Alex Horne’s odd challenges. In this series, those five people are Lee Mack, Call the Midwife and Ghosts star Charlotte Ritchie, Greg’s former Man Down co-star Mike Wozniak, and stand-up comics Jamali Maddix and Sarah Kendall. Tonight’s tasks include ‘catch a rat – most ingenious catching of the rat wins’, but whose performance does Greg label as potentially the worst thing he’s ever seen in the history of the show? Silly and superb as ever, and exactly the show we need right now.

★★★★★ SP

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, 9pm, ITV

In the pressure cooker of Life Stories, opening up about loved ones can produce powerful emotions, as Michael Parkinson discovered when talking about his father in the last series. Coleen Nolan takes the hot seat tonight, and it’s another emotional encounter. The 56-year-old, whose first husband was Shane Richie, has had a successful career with The Nolans, and become a familiar face on shows like Loose Women. But her famous family has had serious health problems, and she talks about the death of sister Bernie and her fears of losing more loved ones to cancer.

★★★ IM

Billy Monger’s Big Red Nose Day Challenge, 9pm, BBC1

It’s four years since racing driver Billy Monger, then 17, had both his legs amputated after a devastating Formula 4 crash. Ever since, his determination to let nothing hold him back has been inspirational and this moving documentary shows what a dynamic force he is as he sets out to walk, cycle and kayak 140 miles across the country in just four days in aid of Comic Relief. Despite setbacks due to the weather and clearly experiencing a lot of pain, Billy Whizz’s grit sees him triumphantly to the finish line.

★★★★ CC

Best box set to watch

The Kumars at No.42, BBC iPlayer

Sanjeev Bhaskar stars as an aspiring chat-show host whose interviews with celebrity guests are sabotaged by members of his family in this enjoyable comedy. His mother is played by Indira Joshi, who appears with Bhaskar in the new series of ITV’s Unforgotten.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

My Feral Heart, 9pm, Film4

Steven Brandon, a young actor with Down’s syndrome, delivers a captivating performance in this fine British indie drama. His stubbornly independent character is forced to go into a care home, but discovers mute, seemingly feral Pixie Le Knot in a nearby field. Even if this plot strand doesn’t entirely come off, the film remains touching and inspiring.

Live sport

Europa League Football: Arsenal v Olympiakos 5.30pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport 1

5.30pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport 1 Europa League Football: AC Milan v Manchester United 7.15pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 7.35pm

Emmerdale, 7pm & 8pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

