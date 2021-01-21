TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 21st January

The Chasers Road Trip is just one of the gems on today...

The Chasers (well, three of them) go on a Road Trip with a difference, a move to the Caribbean ends in tragedy for a lottery winner in Death in Paradise, and comedy Back is… back on C4. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Death in Paradise, 9pm, BBC1

After scooping a big win on the lottery, Cherry (Laura Aikman) moves to the Caribbean with husband Gavin (Kelvin Fletcher). With all that money at her disposal, surely she could have picked a different island with a lower homicide rate? After the couple’s friends Craig and Danielle (Jason Manford and Faye McKeever) fly out to join them, Cherry is found dead in their villa – but then her body disappears. Meanwhile, JP’s wife Rosey goes into labour – but will he make it in time for the birth?

★★★★ SP

The Chasers Road Trip: Trains, Brains and Automobiles, 9pm, ITV

Chasers Shaun Wallace, Anne Hegerty and Mark Labbett take a break from quiz questions to answer some larger philosophical questions in this three-part series. The trio discover whether humans could be outsmarted by intelligence they might otherwise underestimate – from animals, children or robots. The first leg of their journey takes them to the US to meet some super brainy animals – but can they beat an orang-utan at Pong, or interpret sounds better than a dolphin? At least Mark isn’t being scored on his Winnebago-driving skills…

★★★★ SP

Back, 10pm, C4

A welcome return for Simon Blackwell’s comedy. Series one saw cuckoo-in-the-nest Andrew (Robert Webb) get under the skin of his foster brother Stephen (David Mitchell) as he got involved in running the family pub after Stephen’s father died. As we rejoin the action, Stephen is in a clinic following a breakdown, while Andrew is managing the pub. When a gastropub, which serves ‘leaves’ and ‘locally sourced curds’, opens nearby, it could spell trouble… A smart, sweary and very funny reunion for the brilliant Mitchell and Webb.

★★★★ IM

Best box set to watch

Not Going Out, series 1 to 10, BBC iPlayer

With series 11 of Not Going Out currently airing on BBC1, what better time to catch up with the past 10 series of the show and find out how Lee (Lee Mack) and Lucy (Sally Bretton) went from being young, free and single, to married with three kids. There are plenty of laughs and many famous faces making appearances across the 10 series which are currently available to stream on iPlayer.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Midnight Sky, Netflix

George Clooney directs and stars in this beautifully atmospheric end-of-the-world sci-fi thriller. He plays a lonely and terminally ill scientist – and possibly the last man alive – living in the bitterly cold post-apocalyptic Arctic, who desperately tries to stop a NASA crew from returning home to this global catastrophe. Captain Adewole (David Oyelowo), pregnant Sully (Felicity Jones) and their team have been exploring a hospitable moon of Jupiter – but how do the two stories relate?

Live sport

Test Cricket: Sri Lanka v England 4am, Sky Sports Cricket/NOW TV

4am, Sky Sports Cricket/NOW TV Premier League Football: Liverpool v Burnley 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

