TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 22nd April

Disney+ dives into the mysterious life of whales, Jamie and Harry enjoy the company of big-name guests in Redknapp's Big Night Out, and follow the story of a high-profile rescue mission in Cher & the Loneliest Elephant.

Redknapp’s Big Night Out, 10pm, Sky One/NOW

Harry and Jamie Redknapp and King Gary’s Tom Davis host this new entertainment show promising chat with stars from the worlds of sport and entertainment, plus music, games and more. With Jamie’s easygoing charm, Harry’s huge store of anecdotes, Tom’s quick wit and some big-name guests, they could be on to a winner.

★★★ IM

This stunning four-part series follows the lives of five species of whales, including humpbacks, belugas and narwhals. It took three years to film across 24 countries and highlights later in the series are baby belugas playing ‘pass the stone’ and a young sperm whale feeding from its mother, but tonight’s opener is all about killer whales. Narrated by Sigourney Weaver, and produced by Oscar-winning director and conservationist James Cameron, the curiosity, intelligence and sensitivity of these huge mammals is a joy to behold.



★★★★★ TL

Cher & the Loneliest Elephant, 8pm, Smithsonian

Asian elephant Kaavan had been chained up in a Pakistan zoo for 35 years and was known as the world’s loneliest elephant after his mate, Saheli, died in 2012. But when a social media movement started a plea to free Kaavan, singer Cher took notice. She began a Twitter campaign, launched a charity and even wrote a song about him. This film follows Cher as she travels to Islamabad to help move a freed Kaavan to a wildlife sanctuary. The rescue doesn’t quite go to plan, especially when Kaavan destroys his transport crate…

★★★★ HD

Best box set to watch

Arrested Development, seasons one to five, Netflix

Actress Jessica Walter, who died last month aged 80, plays imperious, drink-sodden matriarch Lucille Bluth in this comedy gem about the oddball, selfish members of a once wealthy family who continue to lead extravagant lives despite their assets being frozen.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Genevieve, 9pm, Talking Pictures TV

One of those quintessentially British comedies they just don’t make any more. Director Henry Cornelius was already a veteran of such Ealing classics as Passport to Pimlico when he helmed this road movie set against the backdrop of the London-to-Brighton car rally. John Gregson is the barrister who competes with his car Genevieve against smug rival Kenneth More, while their better halves, Dinah Sheridan and Kay Kendall, are along for the ride.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Leicester v West Brom 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 1



Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 7.35pm

Emmerdale, 7pm & 8pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

