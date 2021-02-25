TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 25th February

Stand Up & Deliver is just one of the gems on today...

Celebs turn comics for Stand Up to Cancer in Stand Up & Deliver, Michael Mosley shows us how to Keep A Healthy Weight, and Trisha Goddard is in the hot seat on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, live sport, a film and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

How to Keep a Healthy Weight with Michael Mosley, 8pm, C4

In the middle of lockdown last year, Dr Michael Mosley gathered volunteers for his show Lose a Stone in 21 Days. Now, he catches up with them to see if they’ve kept the weight off. He also questions how many calories we need, explores the role played by exercise in weight-loss plans and reveals long-term lifestyle changes that will make a difference. There are numerous diet shows, but Dr Michael always seems to talk the most sense, backed up with the most up-to-date science and practical advice.

★★★★ JL

Stand Up & Deliver, 9pm, C4

Expect plenty of hilarity and heckling, as five famous faces attempt to learn the art of stand-up from top comedians, in aid of Stand Up to Cancer. Happy Mondays’ Shaun Ryder, (mentored by Jason Manford), Rev Richard Coles (coached by David Baddiel), Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard, Katie McGlynn (aka Corrie’s Sinead Tinker)and politician Baroness Sayeeda Warsi are the brave celebs, and it all culminates in a nerve-racking set in front of a live audience, but who will get the biggest laughs?

★★★★ HD

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, 9pm, ITV

Trisha Goddard is used to being the person asking the questions, but the tables are turned on the talk-show veteran as she takes the hot seat to face Piers Morgan. The 63-year-old is best known for her talk show, which she took to America, where she now lives. When she came back to record this last year, there were rumours that she’d also filmed a pilot – could this interview prove to be the launch pad for a welcome return to our screens?

★★★ IM

Best box set to watch

Parks and Recreation, seasons one to seven, Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

This witty, feel-good sitcom centres on sunny, can-do mid-level bureaucrat Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), who is immensely proud of her Indiana home town of Pawnee. Leslie is surrounded by an equally likeable and eccentric group of characters played by, among others, Chris Pratt and Nick Offerman.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Educating Rita, 9pm, BBC4

As a working-class hairdresser hungering for an education, Julie Walters won a clutch of awards for her turn as feisty Liverpudlian Rita, who picks a drunken tutor when she enrols in an English Literature degree. As the academic, Michael Caine puts in an equally fine performance in this film that is well worth a revisit. Straight afterwards, there’s another chance to see Julie discuss her illustrious career with Richard E Grant at the BFI in 2015 in Julie Walters in Conversation with…

Live sport

Europa League Football: Arsenal v Benfica 5.30pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport 1

5.30pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport 1 Europa League Football: Rangers v Royal Antwerp 5.30pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport 3

5.30pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport 3 Europa League Football: Man Utd v Real Sociedad 7.15pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2

7.15pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2 Europa League Football: Leicester City v Slavia Prague 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport/ESPN

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 7.35pm

Emmerdale, 7pm & 8pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Stand Up & Deliver on TV tonight – celebs being funny for charity

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!