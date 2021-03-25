TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 25th March

Sort Your Life Out is just one of the gems on today...

Stacey Solomon helps you Sort Your Life Out, BBC2 looks at Black Power: A British Story of Resistance, and catch the award-winning Soul on Netflix. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, live sport, a film and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Black Power: A British Story of Resistance, 9pm, BBC2

A powerful feature-length film revealing the origins of the British Black Power movement through the eyes of the people who were there. From the racism they faced as schoolchildren in the 1950s and 60s, to the countless examples of police brutality and harassment that inspired groups of like-minded young people to take a stand and demand their rights be heard. Winston Trew’s account of his wrongful arrest and 47-year fight to clear his name as part of the ‘Oval Four’ is especially powerful. Later, at 10.30pm, you can see an episode of the 2019 drama Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle, about a teenager who is the only black employee at work.

★★★★ JL

Sort Your Life Out, 8pm, BBC1 (Wales, Friday)

Most of us have too much stuff. We see just how much in this cathartic show which lays out the contents of one stressed-out family’s home in a warehouse so they can decide what to keep and what to ditch. Stacey Solomon helps exhausted parents Tash and Lawrence sort items including 60 phone chargers, 23 pairs of swimming goggles and nearly 3,000 toys. Meanwhile, a team of upcyclers and organisers give the couple’s house a makeover. Can Tash let go of ‘sentimental’ things including a pine spice rack and some old baby muslins?

★★★★ HD

Soul, Netflix

This jazzy, existential Pixar film which artfully explores the afterlife has already won Golden Globes for best animated film and best original score, and has just been nominated in the same BAFTA categories (Oscar nominations are very likely to follow). Struggling music teacher and jazz pianist Joe (Jamie Foxx) lands his big break at New York’s best club, only to fall down a manhole. When his soul is transported to an otherworldly dimension called ‘The Great Before’, Joe teams up with a sarcastic soul called 22 (Tina Fey) and plots to return to life on Earth. The voice cast also includes Angela Bassett as a respected jazz saxophonist, Graham Norton as a human billboard and Richard Ayoade as a soul counsellor.

★★★★ RM

Best box set to watch

Malcolm in the Middle, seasons 1-7, All 4

Before Breaking Bad and Your Honor, Bryan Cranston was best known as the loving but inept dad in this endearing sitcom starring Frankie Muniz, with his wife (Jane Kaczmarek) left to keep their three sons in line.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Our Man in Havana, 4.35pm, Sony Movies Classic

A spy comedy adapted from a Graham Greene novel, directed by Carol Reed and with a cast including Ralph Richardson and Noel Coward? Honestly, what’s not to like? Alec Guinness stars here as a vacuum-cleaner salesman (it is a British spy comedy, after all) living in Havana who needs to earn some extra cash to fund his teenage daughter’s expensive lifestyle. So when he’s approached to join the Secret Service, he goes along with it. He seems like the perfect agent – but will his methods stand up under close scrutiny?

Live sport

World Cup Football: Italy v Northern Ireland 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW TV

7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW TV World Cup Football: Scotland v Austria 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW TV

7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW TV World Cup Football: England v San Marino 7.15pm (k-o 7.45pm), ITV

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Sort Your Life Out on TV tonight – top tips for a clutter-free home

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!