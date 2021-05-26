TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 27th May

Supervet Special: Saving My Dog is just one of the gems on today...

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick is back with a very personal case, catch up with some reunion stories in Long Lost Family: What Happened Next, and Michael Mosley gives us his 21 Day Body Turnaround. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Long Lost Family: What Happened Next, 9pm (times vary), ITV

Fans of Long Lost Family are being spoiled! After a triple outing for Born Without Trace, we’re now catching up with some of the show’s most memorable families to see how they have fared since being reunited. Anne Clegg reveals how her bond with her birth mother Janet, who she traced in series two, has changed her life. Meanwhile, Alice Jones, whose reunion with her brothers aired in 2019, reflects on how they want to commemorate their birth mother, and Sharon Harte and sisters Carole, Terri and Sandra share the highs and lows from the last three years they have spent together.

★★★★ CC

Supervet Special: Saving My Dog, 8pm, C4

In a very moving special episode of Supervet, Noel Fitzpatrick is devastated when his beloved 13-year-old Border terrier Keira is run over outside the practice. The distress of both Keira and her ‘daddy’ are hard to watch, as the terrier first undergoes surgery carried out by one of Noel’s colleagues, and then an orthopaedic op that he performs himself, and proves trickier than anticipated. What really comes across is just how much Noel dotes on this adorable dog, which makes his unruffled professionalism in theatre all the more impressive.

★★★★ IM

21 Day Body Turnaround with Michael Mosley, 9pm, C4

A gran who wants to have more energy for her grandkids and a 28-year-old with a sweet tooth are among those undergoing a total health and fitness overhaul in this new three-part series presented by Michael Mosley. They have put on weight during the lockdown and some are at risk of serious health problems. ‘The pandemic has had a terrible effect on health and wellbeing,’ says Michael. ‘But it is possible to reverse any damage.’

★★★★ TL

The Letdown, seasons one and two, Netflix

Not quite in Motherland’s league, but this Australian comedy about new parents is insightful and sharply written. Audrey (Alison Bell) joins a support group where she makes some quirky friends as they deal with the challenges of coping with your first baby.

Red Sparrow, 9pm, Film4

Jennifer Lawrence stars as Dominika Egorova, a ballerina recruited into the Russian intelligence service in this 2018 spy thriller. Can she use her body as a weapon?

