TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 28th January

Death in Paradise is just one of the gems on today...

Neville is still solving crime from his sickbed in Death in Paradise, The Chasers are back in the UK for their latest leg of their Road Trip, and there’s a Resident Alien on the loose on Sky One. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, live sport, a film and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Chasers Road Trip: Trains, Brains and Automobiles, 9pm, ITV

We might get a glimpse at the next generation of Chasers in tonight’s episode as Shaun, Anne and Mark meet a selection of mini geniuses to determine whether nature or nurture plays a role in the development of intelligence. After last week’s exploits in the US, they’re back in the UK, but the trio can’t get too comfortable, particularly when they’re challenged by three youngsters in their own areas of expertise. While Mark puts up a brave fight against his chess challenger, Anne and Shaun respectively fare less well at Scrabble and a quiz about the brain…

★★★★ SP

Death in Paradise, 9pm, BBC1

Poor Neville ends up in hospital this week after developing a blood infection from a sandfly bite – and witnesses the death of Nurse Dena Johnson (Famalam’s Gbemisola Ikumelo). The discovery of a suicide note implies that Dena intended to take her own life, but the circumstances surrounding her death don’t add up for Neville, who has a hunch that Dena was in fact murdered. Unfortunately, Neville is too ill to solve the case himself and the Commissioner insists he sit this one out – but the detective gets a serious case of FOMO and just can’t resist getting involved.

★★★★ SP

Resident Alien, 9pm, Sky One/NOW TV

Steven Spielberg’s production company may have had a hand in this US comedy drama about an alien that crashes on Earth, but this visitor is no ET! After the menacing creature (Alan Tudyk) is stranded while on a fiendish mission, he murders a doctor and takes over his body, but struggles to keep his true identity under wraps when local cops call on his medical expertise to investigate a murder case. As the alien tries to master human behaviour, there are very mixed results!

★★★★ RMC

Best box set to watch

Bridgerton, series one, Netflix

If you still haven’t caught up with it, Shonda Rhimes’ sumptuous drama is wonderful escapism about the complicated love lives of aristocratic families in the Regency era. Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) pretend to be a couple to ward off admirers.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Searching, 9pm, Film4

Although the conceit of being purely set on a laptop screen sounds gimmicky, this mystery-thriller works surprisingly well. John Cho is the concerned dad of missing 16-year-old Michelle La, and out of desperation he breaks into her laptop to look for clues as to her whereabouts. With detective Debra Messing’s help, Cho uncovers his daughter’s secret online life. A tense debut from former Google employee Aneesh Chaganty, who creates a cinematic world through the prism of a screen.

Live sport

Golf: Farmers Insurance Open 5pm, Sky Sports Golf/NOW TV

5pm, Sky Sports Golf/NOW TV Premier League Football: Tottenham v Liverpool 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 7.35pm

Emmerdale, 7pm & 8pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Death in Paradise on TV tonight – Neville’s laid low, but not for long!

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!