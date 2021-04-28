TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 29th April

Saved by a Stranger is just one of the gems on today...

Anita Rani meets people who were Saved by a Stranger, more wannabe millionaires enter the Dragons’ Den, and Channel 5 get us Gardening with Carol Klein. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Dragons’ Den, 8pm, BBC1

The pitching begins with an emotional and personal story of how the right clothing can change lives for the better. Well, that’s what entrepreneur Sharon is hoping as she passionately presents her activewear range. There’s also a pair of music-mad Mancunians, who bring their own rock band, but will the fiery five dance to their tune? A husband-and-wife team hope their circus-themed toys for guinea pigs will be a big-top winner, while two dentists have a bright idea for a new way to keep our gnashers sparkling. And watch out for Touker Suleyman during the final pitch – he really hates the idea, doesn’t he?

Saved by a Stranger, 9pm, BBC2

Anita Rani presents this four-part Long Lost Family-style series where people who were caught up in some of the biggest historical events in living memory search for the person who changed their life during their darkest moment. Tonight’s episode begins with the story of Karl, who was left traumatised by the 7/7 bombings and is looking for a mystery woman who held his hand and offered him comfort as smoke and debris filled their tube carriage. But it’s the reunion between Emina and the brave doctor who helped her family escape the horrors of the Bosnian war that will have you reaching for the tissues.

Gardening with Carol Klein, 7pm, Channel 5

It’s time to head over to Carol Klein’s cottage in Devon as she shows us how to prepare our plots for summer. Hoping to inspire gardeners, both new and perennial, the ever genial Carol introduces us to the ‘Cinderella plants’ that have a small window of opportunity to flower and seed before returning to sleep. She teaches us how to divide snowdrops and primroses, pollinate hellebores and prepare veggie gardens. She also explains how to grow potatoes, even if you don’t have a garden. Green fingers not required!

Friday Night Dinner, seasons one to six, All 4

Paul Ritter, who died on 5 April, aged 54, is the patriarch of an idiosyncratic Jewish family who get together for the traditional Friday night dinner in this quirky comedy co-starring Tamsin Greig, Simon Bird and Tom Rosenthal.

The Face of Love, 9pm, AMC

Annette Bening’s grief-stricken widow stumbles upon the double of her dead husband (Ed Harris) and inveigles her way into his life without telling him why she is drawn to him. Predictably, things get extremely messy when he starts falling in love with her. Bening and Harris pour so much genuine emotion into their roles that they just about carry the film’s extremely fanciful premise.

Rugby League: Wigan Warriors v Hull FC 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Arena/NOW





