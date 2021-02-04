TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 4th February

Your Garden Made Perfect is just one of the gems on today...

Angela Scanlon shows us how to transform our outdoor spaces in Your Garden Made Perfect, Neville and Florence are trying to hit the right note in a two-part Death in Paradise case, and the action spans three continents in new Sky Atlantic drama ZeroZeroZero. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, live sport, a film and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Death in Paradise, 9pm, BBC1

Celebrated pianist Pasha Verdinikov is murdered, and the only people in the vicinity can all verify each other’s whereabouts at the time. Neville and Florence are stumped, until they realise Pasha may have left a clue identifying his killer – but this leads to a dead end, too. A complicated investigation unfolds, incorporating a 20-year-old case originally overseen by Commissioner Patterson, and even leads to the surprise return of an old friend… Continues tomorrow.

★★★★★ SP

Your Garden Made Perfect, 8pm, BBC2

Following on from Your Home Made Perfect, Angela Scanlon is back using virtual reality technology to revamp outdoor spaces into dream gardens. In this first edition, Demi and Laura want to overhaul a lacklustre ‘L-shaped’ garden. Award-winning designers Helen Elks-Smith and Manoj Malde compete to turn their virtual ideas into reality. But with a ‘death drop’ patio and a monkey puzzle tree to contend with, can they create an outdoor haven? Real inspiration for outdoor spaces to suit any size – and budget!

★★★ VW

ZeroZeroZero, 9pm, Sky Atlantic/NOW TV

The cocaine market turns over billions of dollars every year and this cinematic and fast-paced tale from the makers of crime drama Gomorrah captures the dark industry’s globalisation. Set across three continents, the eight-part saga tells the story of one shipment of drugs as it travels from Mexico to Italy, via a network of powerful organisations and unscrupulous individuals. Gabriel Byrne and Andrea Riseborough star as father and daughter shipping magnates, Edward and Emma Lynwood, who broker the deal. A beautifully shot thriller full of twists.

★★★★ SMA

Best box set to watch

Belgravia, series one, BritBox

If Netflix’s Bridgerton has whetted your appetite for period dramas, this series from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes could feed that craving. Philip Glenister, Tamsin Greig, Jack Bardoe and Ella Purnell star in a tale of secrets at the heart of a prominent family.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Quartet, 9pm, BBC4

Making his film directing debut, Dustin Hoffman gets note-perfect performances from a stellar line-up in this heart-warming ensemble set in a retirement home for opera singers and musicians. Tom Courtenay, Billy Connolly and Pauline Collins are the long-term residents who clash with new arrival Maggie Smith, Courtenay’s ex! Can they convince her to take part in a fundraising concert to save the home from closure?

Live sport

Premier League Football: Tottenham v Chelsea 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 7.35pm

Emmerdale, 7pm & 8pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Your Garden Made Perfect on TV tonight – great ideas for your very own oasis

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!