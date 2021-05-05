TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 6th May

Ian Wright: Home Truths is just one of the gems on today...

The former footballer opens up about his childhood in Ian Wright: Home Truths, two more stories of being Saved by a Stranger, and who’s in and who’s out in the Dragons’ Den? Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Saved by a Stranger, 9pm, BBC2

Marc was just 17 when he was diagnosed with HIV in the 1980s, at a time when the disease was considered a death sentence, and in tonight’s programme, Anita Rani helps him track down the volunteer counsellor who supported him during his darkest months. But the reunion turns out to be equally emotional for both of them, as they recall the horror of just how many young men lost their lives during the AIDS crisis. Also featured is Peter, who was shot and paralysed during The Troubles in Northern Ireland and is looking for the nurse who he describes as his angel. Another moving episode…

★★★★ HD

Ian Wright: Home Truths, 9pm, BBC1

There needs to be more of a conversation about the psychological effect on children who witness domestic violence, which is why former Ian Wright has decided to talk about his own experiences. In this moving documentary, the former England striker talks to social workers, meets others affected by similar experiences and re-evaluates his early life with family members, friends and colleagues to explore how it’s affected him. Sadly lockdown has only meant more suffering for children in abusive homes, which makes it even more important to watch this film.

★★★★★ HD

Dragons’ Den, 8pm, BBC1

‘This is a massive opportunity for the dragons and I think they will rush towards us with their wallets out,’ says entrepreneur Kate somewhat optimistically. Kate is hoping her online drinks business won’t fall flat, while Jeremy has high hopes for his personalised nutritional shakes. There’s also an automated loft ladder and an online escape room business (‘Come on old man, it’s what the kids do these days,’ explains Sara Davies to a confused Peter Jones) and finally, will any of the dragons fancy a bite of Eileen’s nit-busting business?

★★★★ JL

Wellington Paranormal, seasons one to three, Sky Box Sets/NOW

Created by Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi and his long-time collaborator, Flight of the Conchords’ Jemaine Clement, this New Zealand mockumentary is a spin-off from their horror spoof What We Do in the Shadows and centres on two clueless cops (Mike Minogue and Karen O’Leary) investigating supernatural incidents in and around the capital.

Things Heard & Seen, Netflix

Chilling secrets and lies come home to roost in this one-off thriller. Happy Valley’s James Norton stars as professor George Clare, who uproots his wife Catherine (Amanda Seyfried) and daughter to a remote old farmhouse in the Hudson Valley. At first the Manhattan couple’s new abode is picture-perfect. But Catherine begins to sense it’s home to troubling secrets when strange things start happening. Set in the 1980s and also starring Karen Allen and Natalia Dyer, this twisting psychological spook-fest slowly reveals that both the house and the Clares’ marriage are home to murderous secrets…

Europa League Football: AS Roma v Manchester United 7.15pm, (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2



7.15pm, (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2 Europa League Football: Arsenal v Villarreal 7.15pm, (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 3



