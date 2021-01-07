TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 7th January

Death in Paradise is just one of the gems on tonight...

Death in Paradise is back with a brand new series, while Sheridan Smith puts the country's best dog groomers to the test in Perfect Pooch.

Death in Paradise, 9pm, BBC1

Honoré police station is looking woefully empty at the start of this new series. Madeleine has landed a promotion in Paris and taken Ruby with her, while DI Neville Parker is avoiding the place entirely as he’s convinced it’s given him Sick Building Syndrome. Fortunately for overworked JP, DS Florence Cassell returns to Saint Marie just in time to assist with the investigation into the death of TV reporter Melanie Sharpe. The prime suspect is hugely popular, presenter Garfield Tourné (Patrick Robinson) but since he was live on air when Melanie died, he has a cast-iron alibi… ★★★★ SP

Big Fat Quiz of Everything, 9pm, C4

If your family has only just recovered from disagreements that arose during Boxing Day’s Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2020, brace yourself because here’s the bumper Big Fat Quiz of Everything. Jimmy Carr returns as quizmaster, with celebrity contestants including Oti Mabuse, Rob Brydon, Katherine Ryan, Rob Beckett, Nish Kumar and Roisin Conaty. ★★★ JP

Pooch Perfect, 8pm, BBC1

More Bark Off than Bake Off, this entertaining dog grooming contest sees fur fly as 16 of the country’s best groomers work their magic with clippers to win over judges Verity Hardcastle and Colin Taylor. In the first heat, four competitors trim some gorgeous Shih Tzus for the Breed Makeover Challenge, before they demonstrate their creative flair in the Dogwalk Challenge with teddy bear-style cuts. But which two will feel the puppy love and make it to the quarter-finals and who’ll be in the dog house? Devoted dog-lover Sheridan Smith is a natural presenter for this lovely competition, but her canny canine co-host Stanley might just steal the show! ★★★★ CC

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Cry, BBC iPlayer, series one

This four-part BBC thriller, starring Victoria favourite Jenna Coleman, is a drama not to be missed. When Joanna and Alistair travel to Australia with their baby son, Noah, they are bracing themselves to fight for custody of Alistair’s daughter. But soon their lives start to unravel when they face an unthinkable tragedy. However, not everything is as it seems, and soon Joanna is about to discover that the truth is far worse than she could have ever imagined.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Pieces of a Woman / Netflix

Vanessa Kirby (the young Princess Margaret in The Crown) plays Martha, a woman traumatised by the death of her newborn baby while also negotiating tensions with her husband (Shia LaBeouf) and domineering mother (Ellen Burstyn). But as she deals with her loss, she also must face in court the midwife responsible for her daughter’s death. A compelling performance by Vanessa’s troubled protagonist. ★★★★ NC

Don’t miss the new series of Death in Paradise – a little burst of sunshine on a January day.

